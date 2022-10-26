News18 Evening Digest: Shimla Battle Promises Heady Mix But Locals Worry About Future of 'Queen of Hills' and Other Stories

From ‘Chaiwala’ to Royal Scion, Shimla Battle Promises Heady Mix But Locals Worry About Future of ‘Queen of Hills’

As a jeep full of workers campaigning for a party candidate moves sluggishly through the jam-packed road leading to Sanjauli, shopkeeper Bikram Rajta has only one lament —- “Why aren’t they talking about what is killing the queen of the hills?" READ MORE

Delhi: ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ from Oct 28 | All You Need to Know About Campaign to Curb Air Pollution

It’s that time of the year again in Delhi when air pollution is at its worst and Diwali celebrations on Monday have only contributed to the smog that envelops the national capital region in the months of October and November. Not only stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana, but vehicular emissions is also a major contributor to Delhi’s pollution. READ MORE

In UP’s Ghaziabad, Man’s Head Crushed With Brick in Brawl Outside Eatery Over Parking | VIDEO

In a shocking case of road rage from Ghaziabad, a 35-year-old man was bludgeoned to death with a brick by another man in full public glare over a parking dispute outside an eatery on Tuesday evening. READ MORE

From Downing Dosas to Occupying 10 Downing Street: How Rishi Sunak’s Bengaluru Bond Goes Beyond The Murthys

It is said that when in Bengaluru, a visit to the city’s iconic south Indian restaurant Vidyarthi Bhavan is a must, and that is precisely what Rishi Sunak, UK’s first prime minister of Indian origin, did. READ MORE

Bigg Boss 16: Gautam Vig Accuses Nimrit Kaur of ‘Making New Friends’ As They Have Heated Argument

Salman Khan’s show Big Boss 16 is getting more interesting with each passing day. The equations between the contestants can be seen changing with each passing day. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Gautam Vig are among the contestants, whose friendship is known to all. Now it looks like the friends have turned enemies as both the stars were seen grilling one another. READ MORE

Viral Video Shows UK PM Rishi Sunak’s ‘Griha Pravesh’ at Downing Street But it’s Fake News

Avideo has been going viral on Facebook, claiming to show Rishi Sunak’s ‘griha pravesh’ or housewarming ceremony at 10 Downing Street according to Hindu rituals. It has been fact-checked and found to be fake by The Quint’s Webqoof. READ MORE

