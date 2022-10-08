News18 Evening Digest: Shinde Completes 100 Days as Maha CM. Next Up, BMC Elections Amid Legacy War With Uddhav and Other Stories

Eknath Shinde Completes 100 Days as Maharashtra CM. Next Up, BMC Elections Amid Legacy War With Uddhav

The Eknath Shinde government completed 100 days in Maharashtra on Friday, a milestone that prompted Uddhav Thackeray, the predecessor he unseated and rival claimant to the Shiv Sena throne, to allege that Shinde spent “90 of these days" in Delhi, a reference to the BJP which supports the current dispensation. READ MORE

Abducted, Raped, Stuffed in Bag & Dumped in Forest: Jilted Lover Brutalises Minor Girl in Assam; She Walks Back Home

Assam police on Saturday took into custody a 26-year-old man who allegedly abducted, raped, and attempted to murder a minor girl, who he claims was his ‘girlfriend’. READ MORE

Key Bridge Linking Crimea to Russia Damaged in as Truck Bomb Goes Off; Ukraine Says ‘What’s Next, Russkies?’

The bridge linking mainland Russia with the Russian-controlled Crimean Peninsula witnessed a huge explosion, resulting in traffic congestion and a massive fire. The incident surfaced not so long after the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv was rocked with blasts early Saturday. Russian official Oleg Kryuchkov said an object thought to be a fuel storage tank caught fire, reported RIA-Novosti and the Tass news agency. He said the span’s navigable arches weren’t damaged. READ MORE

Horn OK But Safety Also Please? Pauri Garhwal, Palakkad & Nashik Show India’s Buses Running a Deadly Route

India woke up to the news of yet another deadly accident on Saturday — this time in Maharashtra’s Nashik in which 11 people were killed after their bus hit a truck early morning and caught fire in a few minutes. Just three days ago, a bus carrying a wedding party fell into a 500-metre deep gorge in Uttarakhand’s Pauri Garhwal district, killing 33 people. Switch on your TV set or flip through the day’s newspaper and you will find reports of numerous such accidents, sometimes tucked away on the last page as well as public memory. READ MORE

Attention Pensioners! You Can Now Register You Concerns Using This Helpline Number; Check Details

Pensioners that have any concerns or grievances related to the pension can now easily register their concerns at the principal account general office. There are toll-free numbers and voicemail services that the pensioners avail of for their concerns to be addressed. READ MORE

Gauri Khan Rests on Shah Rukh Khan’s Arms in Throwback Pic Shared by Suhana on Her Mom’s Birthday

Producer-interior designer Gauri Khan is celebrating her birthday today, October 8 and social media is flooded with wishes from her friends and industry colleagues. Sometime back, her daughter Suhana Khan shared a throwback photo to wish her mother. Suhana took to her Instagram Story section to share the photo that she had uploaded last year on Gauri’s birthday. READ MORE

