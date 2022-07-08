News18 Evening Digest: Shinzo Abe Dies After Being Shot in Nara; Gunman Was 'Dissatisfied' with Ex-PM's Work and Other Stories

LIVE: Japan’s Shinzo Abe Dies After Being Shot in Nara; Gunman Was ‘Dissatisfied’ with Ex-PM’s Work; Indian Flag to Fly at Half-mast Tomorrow

Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot earlier today, died in a hospital, local media reported. Citing a senior member of Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party, national broadcaster NHK said “former prime minister Abe died at a hospital in Kashihara city, Nara, where he was receiving medical treatment. READ MORE

‘Gunshots Penetrated Chest, Neck; Profuse Bleeding’: Doctors On Lost Battle To Save Shinzo Abe

The Nara Medical University Hospital, where former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe passed away at the age of 67 after being shot, on Friday said Abe lost a lot of blood after being shot. READ MORE

