News18 Evening Digest: Shiv Sena Showdown Hearkens Back to 1995 Turmoil in TDP and Other Stories

Shiv Sena Showdown Hearkens Back to 1995 Turmoil in TDP; Will Uddhav Thackeray Be Dethroned like NTR?

Shiv Sena is witnessing a redux of what NT Rama Rao’s Telugu Desam Party saw in August 1995, a political turmoil that not just dethroned him but also finished his political career. Is Uddhav Thackeray heading for the same fate? READ MORE

Shoes on & ‘Bhole Baba’ Playing in Background, 2 Youths Pour Beer on Shivling in Viral Video

Aviral video of two youths in Chandigarh anointing a shivling with beer, with ‘Bhole Baba’ song playing in the background, has ruffled feathers among right-wing groups. Bajrang Dal and BJP functionaries have reportedly filed a complaint in the IT park police station and demanded strict action against the youths. READ MORE

Inflation Biggest Challenge but RBI Taking Steps to Deal With It, Says Shaktikanta Das

Inflation has become the biggest challenge for several countries and the Reserve Bank of India is taking steps to effectively deal with it, the central bank’s governor Shaktikanta Das has said. In an interview, the RBI chief said that the bank had been taking measures to rebalance liquidity through VRRRs, roll back the expansion of our balance sheet and the liquidity infusion related to the pandemic before it increased repo rates during an off cycle MPC meet in May to address rising inflation. READ MORE

Shamshera Star Ranbir Kapoor Reveals His Car Got Hit On His Way to Trailer Launch: ‘The Glass Broke…’

Ranbir Kapoor had a tough time reaching the trailer launch of Shamshera on Friday. The actor joined Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt at the trailer launch sporting a big smile. However, he left the room in shock when he revealed that someone hit his car and the glass shattered. READ MORE

WATCH | Teenager Falls Off Mumbai Suburban Train After Hitting Pole, Escapes Death By A Hair

An 18-year-old labourer was injured when he fell off a running suburban train after being hit by a signal pole while hanging out of the train in neighbouring Thane district during peak hours on Thursday morning, a Government Railway Police (GRP) official said. READ MORE

Hera Pheri 3 With Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty Confirmed? Fans Are Super Excited

Whether it was Hera Pheri in the year 2000 or its sequel in 2006, the two films were and are still everyone’s favourite comedies. If you haven’t ever shared a Hera Pheri meme, you are certainly living under a rock. While netizens have been speculating for a long time now if there will be Hera Pheri 3, the film’s producer Firoz Nadiadwala has now confirmed the same. READ MORE

