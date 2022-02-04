News18 Evening Digest: Sidhu Evasive on CM Face Issue; Twitter is Obsessed with Shark Tank India Judge and Other Stories

>‘Only Big B, Sonia Gandhi Can Silence Me’: Sidhu Evasive on CM Face Issue, Says He’s Not Afraid of ‘Mafia’

It’s a routine that Navjot Singh Sidhu has followed for years. First a visit to the temple inside his sprawling home in Amritsar. Then matha tekna (pay obeisance) in the small gurudwara inside his house. >READ MORE

>Lifting Night Curfew to Schools Reopening: These States Ease Covid Curbs as Cases Dip. Full List Here

After a peak in January, Covid-19 cases are on a decline across the country. The health ministry on Thursday said that the daily Covid cases have reduced to half in the last two weeks. >READ MORE

>Alia Bhatt to Junior NTR, Stars All Set to Entertain Cine-goers as Their Movies Queue Up for Release

Bollywood was expecting a bang-bang release of so many films in theatres and multiplexes post-Diwali. Many big-budget films were ready to be released and bring cheers to Bollywood and on the face of cine-goers once again. But by the end of last year, the third wave of Coronavirus made Bollywood’s arithmetic go haywire. But now, when the third wave is receding, once again Bollywood is expecting an explosion of release of big-budget films. >READ MORE

>India Becomes Third Country in World to Record 5 Lakh Covid Deaths

The country took 217 days to reach 5 lakh deaths from 4 lakh recorded on July 1 last year, the longest time taken to record 1 lakh fatalities. India was hit by a devastating second wave in April-May last year. >READ MORE

>‘Spinal Blow’ to Police, Says Dhankhar After Mamata Asks SP if He’s Getting Instructions From Bengal Guv

Adding fuel to the growing acrimony between him and the TMC-led West Bengal government, governor Jagdeep Dhankhar lashed out at chief minister Mamata Banerjee for publicly rebuking the superintendent of police from Purba Medinipur district and asking him if the governor was “threatening" him and “interfering" in his work. Dhankhar said it was “unfortunate" incident, and that Banerjee had dealt a “spinal blow" to the police in pulling up the cop in such a manner. >READ MORE

>Fitness And Good Health Will be The Watchword For Rohit Sharma

It has to go down as a “December 8, 2021 moment" for Rohit Sharma; an. unforgettable day when the BCCI’s senior national selection committee named him captain of India’s men in blue team for ODIs and completed the process of a single person to helm in the white-ball cricket format. >READ MORE

