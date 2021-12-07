News18 Evening Digest: SII to Reduce Covishield Production by 50% and Other Stories

>>With No Orders from Govt, SII to Cut Covishield Production by 50% Starting Next Week: Adar Poonawalla

Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla on Tuesday said that the company has decided to cut production of Covid-19 vaccine, Covishield, by as much as 50 percent as there aren’t any further orders from the Centre. “Reducing production by at least 50 percent starting next week as we have no further orders from the government," said Poonawalla in an exclusive conversation with Shereen Bhan, Managing Editor, CNBC-TV18. >READ MORE

‘>Laal Topi Wale Are Red Alert for UP’: PM Modi Readies 2022 Battleground in Yogi’s Gorakhpur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday set the stage for the 2022 elections in Uttar Pradesh with a stinging attack on the Samajwadi Party, saying those donning red caps were “red alert" for the state. The red cap is a trademark of SP leaders and workers. The prime minister, who was in UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s bastion Gorakhpur to inaugurate three megaprojects — including an AIIMS and a major fertiliser plant — said: “Laal topi walon ko lal batti se matlab hai, lal topi wale UP ke liye red alert hain aur khatre ki ghanti hain (Those wearing red caps are only concerned with a red beacon and they are ‘red alert’ for Uttar Pradesh)." >READ MORE

>In China, Man Arrested 5 Times in 3 Days Due to Resemblance to Wanted Criminal

Villagers reported a man from Baicheng in Northeast China’s Jilin Province to the police five times in three days due to his striking resemblance to a North Korean criminal and defector, Zhu Xianjian. The inmate escaped from a prison in the northeastern city of Jilin after illegally entering China in 2013 and being convicted of a series of offences. >READ MORE

>TMC Leader Poses with Gun Inside Govt Office in Purported Photo, Triggers Row

A purported photo of a TMC leader posing with a gun in a government office in West Bengal’s Malda district went viral on social media, triggering a political furore on Tuesday. In the purported photo, Mrinalini Mondal Maity, the president of Old Malda Panchayat Samiti, was seen posing with the gun in one of her hands while being on her official chair. Maity is also the president of the district unit of TMC women’s wing. >READ MORE

>‘We Were All Numb’: Ravi Shastri Reveals His ‘Lowest Point’ as Team India Head Coach

Ravi Shastri has opened up on the lowest point during his tenure as Team India head coach. The 1983 World Cup-winning player enjoyed a good time as the head coach of the Indian cricket team, especially in Test cricket. The Virat Kohli-Ravi Shastri duo took the team to several heights in red-ball format with India dominating the ICC ranking for the past four years. >READ MORE

>India Says Disturbed Over Sentencing of Aung San Suu Kyi

India on Tuesday said it is “disturbed" by the recent verdicts relating to Myanmar’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi and others, saying the rule of law and the democratic process must be upheld. Suu Kyi had been sentenced to a four-year jail term by a court in Myanmar after holding her guilty of inciting dissent in the first of a series of verdicts. Her sentence was later reduced from four years to two years. >READ MORE

>Reduced Gap Between Doses, Booster Shots to Frontline Workers: Aaditya Thackeray’s Strategy to Fight Omicron

Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday wrote to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya listing three suggestions regarding Covid-19 vaccination. The Shiv Sena leader, in a letter, urged the Centre to allow booster shots, reduce the vaccine gap, and bring down the cut-off age for inoculations to 15 citing Omicron threat. >READ MORE

