News18 Evening Digest: Sikh Groups Upset With Amritpal Singh for Using Guru Granth Sahib in Police Station Siege & Other Stories

Sonia Gandhi Quitting Politics? As Always, Destiny May Have Other Plans for Her in 2024

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi received a standing ovation as she stood up to speak at the 85th plenary session of the party following an emotional short film on her 20-year tenure as party chief and how she sacrificed the prime minister position in 2004. READ MORE

Sikh Groups Upset With Amritpal Singh for Using Guru Granth Sahib in Police Station Siege

Top Sikh leaders in Punjab are reportedly upset with self-styled Sikh preacher and Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh and his supporters for taking the Sikh holy book Guru Granth Sahib to a police station as a shield. READ MORE

PM Modi Meets Germany’s Scholz, Says India Ready to Contribute to Peace Process in Ukraine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India is ready to contribute to the peace process in Ukraine and urged stakeholders to pursue the path of dialogue and diplomacy to end the conflict. READ MORE

Rani Mukerji’s Starrer Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway Is Inspired By THIS Indian Couple’s Story

The trailer of Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway starring Rani Mukerji has created a massive buzz on the internet. The legal drama film, directed by Ashima Chibber, marks Rani’s return to the big screen after a three-year absence. She will be seen as an anguished mother who takes on a system in a foreign land. READ MORE

Critics Choice Super Awards: Ram Charan, Jr NTR To Compete With Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise for…

SS Rajamouli’s directorial RRR is on roll! And there is no sign of slowing down. After bagging a nomination at the 95th Academy Awards, the film has now been nominated in the Critics Choice Super Awards in the Best Action Movie category, along with Top Gun: Maverick and Bullet Train. Ram Charan and Jr NTR are competing with Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt in the Best Actor category. READ MORE

Exclusive: Great Chance For Everyone in Squad to Learn Work Ethics of Mooney And Gardner, Says Gujarat Giants’ Sushma Verma

Women’s Premier League is all set to take centerstage and many feel that it’s going to bring a much-needed revolution in women’s cricket. Earlier, the BCCI did the same with men’s cricket when Indian Premier League took the world by storm in 2008 and it has now become the biggest franchise-based league in sports. READ MORE

