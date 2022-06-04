News18 Evening Digest: Six Days On and No Trace of Killers, Sidhu Moose Wala’s Parents Meet Amit Shah in Chandigarh and Other Stories

Six Days On and No Trace of Killers, Sidhu Moose Wala’s Parents Meet Amit Shah in Chandigarh

Six days after the brazen killing of Sidhu Moose Wala rocked Punjab and its three-month-old AAP government, Punjab Police are yet to arrest a single assailant who opened fire on the popular singer in Mansa district. READ MORE

Uttar Pradesh: 8 Killed, 15 Injured As Fire Breaks Out at Chemical Factory in Hapur; Rescue Ops Underway

Eight persons died and 15 others were injured after a fire broke out at a chemical factory in the Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. Multiple firefighters have rushed to the spot, around 80km from Delhi, and rescue operations are underway. READ MORE

Advertisement

News18 Exclusive | Want People to Know About Hindu Empire Too, Says Akshay Kumar on Samrat Prithviraj

Akshay Kumar-starrer Samrat Prithviraj, which chronicles the life of legendary warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan, hit the theatres this week and has already been made tax-free in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand. READ MORE

Deodorant Ad Suspended by I&B Ministry After Criticism Over Promoting ‘Rape Culture’

An Indian body spray company is being lambasted on Twitter after airing two advertisements that people found highly objectionable and propagating rape culture. One of the ads shows four men discussing who gets the “shot" on the last remaining bottle of perfume, but showing a woman instead of the bottle. The other shows some men walking in on a man and a woman in a bedroom and talking about getting a shot, but it’s really about the body spray. Riffing on one of the gravest issues staring humanity in the face is decidedly not it, and Twitter users did not mince their words. READ MORE

Corbevax Gets Green Light From Drug Regulator As Covid Booster Dose for Adults

Advertisement

The Corbevax vaccine was approved by the DCGI last December and the nod for conducting trials of booster doses was also given. In April this year, the drug regulator approved the vaccine for children aged 5-12 years. Corbevax was already being used to vaccinate children in the age group 12-14 years. READ MORE

Hyderabad Gangrape Case: TRS Leader’s Son Among 3 Minors Arrested; Total 5 Accused Identified

Police have arrested two juveniles on Saturday in third arrest after a minor girl was allegedly molested and gang-raped in a car in an upscale neighbourhood of Hyderabad last week. The second accused is the son of TRS leader and Waqf board chairman’s son. Earlier on Friday, an 18-year-old youth was arrested. READ MORE

Advertisement

Barcelona Footballer Gerard Pique and Pop Superstar Shakira Separate After 12 Years

Colombian superstar Shakira and FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique announced Saturday they were calling time on their relationship of more than a decade. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.