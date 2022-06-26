News18 Evening Digest: SP, AAP Victims of Overconfidence; BJP Wins Tripura Despite CM Change and Other Stories

Maharashtra Political Crisis LIVE: Sanjay Raut’s Brother Sunil Raut In Touch with Shinde Camp, Sources Say; Sena Initiates Legal Action Against 16 Rebel MLAs

The Shiv Sena on Sunday said the ongoing crisis in Maharashtra was not political but legal. A total of 16 rebel MLAs are facing disqualification notices on grounds of “anti-party activities", said Sena MP Arvind Sawant. READ MORE

Bypoll Results Takeaway: SP, AAP Victims of Overconfidence; BJP Wins Tripura Despite CM Change

Complacency and overconfidence contributed to shock defeats for the Samajwadi Party (SP) in its bastions of Azamgarh and Rampur in the Lok Sabha byelections as well as for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab’s Sangrur, its Chief Minister’s parliamentary fortress. READ MORE

Advertisement

​Sena Split Hurts Sainiks On Ground: Thackeray Fanatics Await ‘Orders’, Moderates Want Rebels to Return

Considered a stronghold of Shiv Sena, Worli houses few of the biggest shakhas of Sena, with thousands of members who are ready to take the streets at the hint of their leader direction and has around 236 nagar pramukhs in the region. READ MORE

A Bolt From the Blue for Rural India: Lightning Strikes Cause More Deaths Than Cyclones, Floods

With the onset of the monsoon in North India, 17 people died last week due to lightning and thunderstorm-related incidents in Bihar. Six deaths were recorded in Bhagalpur district, three deaths were reported from Vaishali, Banka and Khagaria reported two deaths each and Munger, Katihar, Madhepura and Saharsa reported one death each. READ MORE

Priyanka Chopra Shares Michelle Obama’s Statement After US Supreme Court Ends Right to Abortion

Advertisement

After the US Supreme court overturned the landmark Roe vs Wade ruling that guaranteed a constitutional right to abortion, celebrities have been speaking out against the verdict. The ruling will result in abortion being banned in several states. Actress Priyanka Chopra didn’t directly react to the news, she reposted former first lady, Michelle Obama’s post to her Instagram story. READ MORE

Water Costlier than Petrol, No Place to Cremate: Assam’s Tears in Spate as Flood Situation Still Grim

Advertisement

Four more deaths in Assam due to the frightening flood situation pushed the death toll to 122 on Saturday. About 25.10 lakh are suffering and Silchar town in Cachar district continued to be under water for the sixth consecutive day on Saturday. READ MORE

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Visits Dubai for A Mini Vacation with BFF Shilpa Reddy; See Their Happy Pics

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is undoubtedly one of the much-loved stars in the country. The actress who has a huge fan following on social media often treats them to glimpses of her personal and professional life by posting intriguing pictures and videos. On Sunday, Samatha dropped a picture with her BFF Shilpa Reddy as the duo visited Dubai for a mini vacation. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.