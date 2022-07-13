News18 Evening Digest: Sri Lanka PM Tells Military, Police to 'Restore Order' and Other Top Stories

LIVE: Emergency Declared in Sri Lanka; PM Ranil Tells Military, Police to ‘Restore Order’ After Protesters Break Into His Office

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled to the Maldives on Wednesday, telephoned the Speaker of Parliament saying that his resignation letter will be sent later in the day. READ MORE

National Emblem Row: As ‘Muscular, Aggressive’ Lions Split Parties, Looking Back at Ashok Stambh | News18 Recap

The latest flashpoint between the government and the Opposition has a slice of history at its epicentre — India’s national emblem and its alleged “ferocious" makeover. READ MORE

Free Covid-19 Booster Doses for 18-59 Age Group for 75 Days from July 15

The Centre on Wednesday announced free precaution doses of the Covid-19 vaccine for people in the 18-59 age group, beginning July 15. The free doses will be available at government vaccine centres. The drive will be held as part of the government’s ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence. READ MORE

Expelled Haryana Congress Leader Kuldeep Bishnoi Keeps Up The Guessing Game

After having met the top brass of the Bharatiya Janata Party, expelled Haryana Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi is keeping his cards close to his chest with regard to the eventual switch to the saffron outfit. READ MORE

‘Confident’ Neeraj Chopra Counting on ‘Consistency’ With Aim on Elusive World Championships Medal

Olympic gold-medallist Neeraj Chopra is eyeing history with back-to-back ‘big events’ in the span of a fortnight. The champion javelin thrower has the World Athletics Championships, which starts Friday (July 15) in Eugene, USA, followed by the Commonwealth Games, come the end of this month. READ MORE

When Katrina Kaif Said She’s ‘Afraid’ Of Doing Interviews With Salman Khan

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan are one of the much-loved on-screen couples in the industry. The duo have delivered hit films like Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Ek Tha Tiger, Partner, Tiger Zindaa Hai and many others. While the couple’s on-screen chemistry is loved by their fans, there was a time when the Namaste London actress was afraid of giving interviews with the megastar. READ MORE

IND vs ENG: ‘You Don’t Grow Many Jasprit Bumrah’s Everywhere’ - Michael Vaughan Hails Indian Pacer

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan heaped huge praise on premier India pacer Jasprit Bumrah as he claimed his career-best figures of 6/19 in the first ODI at Kennington Oval. Bumrah took complete advantage of the overcast conditions to exploit the English batters as India won the match by 10 wickets. READ MORE

