News18 Evening Digest: Sri Lanka President Gotabaya on Board a Naval Ship, to Stay Out in Sea Till its Safe to Return and Other Stories

LIVE: Sri Lanka President Gotabaya On Board a Naval Ship, to Stay Out in Sea Till its Safe to Return As Angry Protesters Storm His House

A naval official from Sri Lanka on Saturday said President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was on board SLNS Gajabahu, and will stay out in the sea until its safe for him to return to the mainland. This was the contingency plan that had to be activated earlier than anticipated, the official added. READ MORE

Sadhna Gupta, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Wife, Passes Away After Prolonged Illness

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav’s wife Sadhna Gupta passed away on Saturday afternoon after battling long-time illnesses. She was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Gurugram for the last four days, sources said, adding that she was in the ICU. READ MORE

Amarnath Flash Floods Not Due to Cloudburst? IMD Says Highly Localised Rain Event Main Cause

After initial reports that a cloudburst had triggered flash floods that killed 16 people near the holy cave shrine of Amarnath, the Met has said the deaths and destruction were due to a highly localised rain event that cannot be categorised as a cloudburst. According to weather scientists at the India Meteorological Department, the floods could have been caused by rainfall in the upper reaches of the mountains near the Amarnath cave shrine. READ MORE

Protesters Swim In Prez Rajapaksa’s Pool, ‘Explore’ Kitchen After Taking Over Presidential Residence

Protesters stormed inside the presidential residence in Sri Lanka on Saturday and entered the rooms which were otherwise heavily guarded as embattled president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled his home. READ MORE

UK PM Contender Rishi Sunak’s Wife Akshata Murty Under Fire Over ‘Expensive’ Teacups

Multimillionaire Akshata Murty, in a magnanimous gesture, served tea and biscuits to the journalists waiting outside Rishi Sunak and her residence. Photos of her gesture went viral and drew praise on social media. Rishi Sunak, after his resignation from Boris Johnson’s cabinet, launched his bid for the position of UK Prime Minister following Johnson’s resignation. As per Hindustan Times, the viral photos of Murty serving tea and biscuit to the journalists and photographers outside their family home in London are from a few days ago. Reportedly, Sunak did not come out of the residence. READ MORE

Shehnaaz Gill Binges On Sushi With Her Hands: Mujhe Nahi Khaana Aata Chopsticks Ke Saath’

Shehnaaz Gill, who is known for being bubbly nature, is avidly active on her social media. She often interacts with her fans through her social media. On Friday, Shahnaaz shared a glimpse of her candid self with her team in vanity on her Instagram stories. The actress also shared her love for sushi in the videos, she further stated that she doesn’t know how to eat it with chopsticks. READ MORE

