News18 Evening Digest: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa Resigns & Other Top Stories

Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: Mahinda Rajapaksa Resigns from PM Post Amid Massive Protests | Top Updates

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned on Monday, his spokesperson said, shortly after violent clashes between his supporters and anti-government protesters left 78 people injured. His resignation comes amid Sri Lanka’s ongoing economic crisis. READ MORE

‘Don’t Make Us Platform & Come on Behalf of a Party’: SC Snubs CPI(M) on Shaheen Bagh Plea

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea filed by CPI(M) against the demolition drive in Shaheen Bagh here, saying it cannot interfere with the anti-encroachment drive at the instance of a political party. A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai asked the party to approach the Delhi High Court. READ MORE

Ready to Re-examine and Reconsider, Centre Tells SC Two Days After Defending Sedition Laws

The Union government on Monday told the Supreme Court that it has decided to re-examine and reconsider provisions of sedition laws in the country, a departure from the position it took in court last week. The Centre has also requested the apex court not to take up the sedition case till the matter is examined by the government. READ MORE

HDFC Bank Loan Borrowers: MCLR Hiked; How Much Home Loan, Car Loan EMIs Will Increase?

India’s largest private sector lender HDFC Bank has hiked its MCLR across all tenors, the bank has said in a notification. The marginal cost of lending rate, or MCLR, a key point in deciding loan interests, has been hiked by 25 basis points. Here, it must be noted that one basis point equals to one-hundredth part of a percentage point. This means that loan interests will increase by 0.10 per cent with the HDFC Bank MCLR rate hike. The move comes almost a week after the Reserve Bank of India hiked its key lending rates to tackle inflation in the country. READ MORE

Parineeti Chopra Calls Priyanka Chopra ‘Soldier in the Hospital’ When Malti was Born in Emotional Comment

Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Instagram on Mother’s Day to post a photo of her and husband, Nick Jonas with their new-born daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Priyanka Chopra’s family, friends and colleagues from the film industry all showered the baby with love and affection. Parineeti Chopra called her cousin a “soldier in the hospital" and praised Priyanka Chopra for being so inspiring and tough during the long period Malti spent in the NICU. READ MORE

The Story of Patiala Necklace Worn By Emma Chamberlain at Met Gala 2022

For her Met Gala 2022 red carpet look, American YouTuber Emma Chamberlain wore a piece of jewellery that belonged to Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala. Wearing an antique piece of jewellery to the fashion event certainly left many netizens miffed. So, why Chamberlain’s style statement has created a storm on the internet? READ MORE

