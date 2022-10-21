News18 Evening Digest: Supreme Court Takes Notes of 'Rising Climate of Hate' and Other Stories

SC on Hate Speech: ‘This is 21st Century, Shocking for a Country Which Professes to be Religion Neutral…’

The Supreme Court on Friday took note of the “rising climate of hate" in the country and directed police to take suo motu action regarding hate speech, irrespective of the speaker’s religion to preserve the secular fabric of the nation. It issued a notice over pleas alleging hate speech by politicians and said any inaction on the part of police and the authorities will be viewed as contempt. READ MORE

Arunachal: Army Chopper With 5 On Board Crashes; Two Bodies Recovered, Rescue Ops Underway

Advertisement

An Army helicopter, with five people on board, crashed at Migging in the Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Friday morning. The advanced light helicopter (ALH), carrying Army personnel, was on regular sorties when it crashed at 10.43 am near the Singing village, 25 kilometres away from the Tuting headquarters, sources said. According to the Indian Army, three dead bodies have been sighted, of which two have been recovered. “Efforts underway to recover the third body," Army said. READ MORE

Pak Election Commission ‘Gifts’ Imran Khan 5-year Ban over Toshakhana Case

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has been disqualified from running for any political office for five years by the Pakistan Election Commission on Friday, sources told CNN-News18. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief has been disqualified for five years under Article 63(i)(iii) for submitting a false statement in the toshakhana case, said sources. READ MORE

India-UK Trade Deal Lost to the Revolving Door of 10 Downing Street?

It is a British cliché that a week is a long time in politics. Liz Truss proved it true on Thursday when she became the shortest-serving British Prime Minister in history. In a matter of days, her U-turn on economic plans that made global markets jittery and the resignations of key ministers prompted calls from within Truss’ party for her to step down. READ MORE

Advertisement

Southern Slice | When Noise Muffles Nuance: The Hindi Debate Needs More Voices of Reason, Less Rhetoric

The one issue that puts all southern states in combat mode is the fight against “Hindi imposition". For several decades, this anti-Hindi fight has not only fomented political battles but also seeped into language-driven industries like films and literature to further deepen the north-south divide.

Advertisement

So when Kannada actor Sudeep corrected an anchor who addressed the language Kannada as “Kannad", it was not just about getting the pronunciation right, but a nod towards how the Hindi belt tends to disregard southern India and its languages. READ MORE

India Have Quality Fast Bowlers And They Will Come Good in T20 World Cup: Fidel Edwards

Advertisement

The Indian pace attack will be under the scanners in the upcoming T20 World Cup as they will be missing the services of Jasprit Bumrah who has been the leader of the pack for past few years. Bumrah has the ability to take wickets in both powerplay and death overs. In his absence, India have the bowlers who can claim wickets with the new ball but the struggle lies in the death overs stage where there is a lot of uncertainty about who is going to take charge with the ball. READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here