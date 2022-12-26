News18 Evening Digest: Telangana HC Transfers BRS MLAs 'Poaching' Case to CBI and Other Top Stories

Setback for KCR As Telangana HC Transfers BRS MLAs ‘Poaching’ Case to CBI, Dissolves SIT

The Telangana High Court on Monday transferred the poaching case – lodged by four MLAs of the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) – to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a big setback to the K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR)-led government. The HC also quashed the seven-member SIT formed by the Telangana government earlier this month to probe the alleged attempt of poaching ruling party MLAs. READ MORE

K’taka Brings Back Covid Curbs, Masks Now Must in Schools, Colleges, Pubs; New Year Celebrations Allowed Till 1 am

The Karnataka government on Monday announced that wearing face masks inside theatres, schools and colleges will be mandatory. The fresh guidelines were announced by state Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, in light of Covid concerns rising in the country. READ MORE

Mother Dairy Raises Milk Prices by Rs 2/litre In NCR; Full-Cream, Toned, Double-Toned Milk Rates Rise

Mother Dairy on Monday said it has decided to raise its milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in the Delhi-NCR market from Tuesday (December 27), due to higher input costs. It has increased the prices of full-cream milk by Rs 2 to Rs 66 per litre, while toned milk rate has been revised to Rs 53 per litre from Rs 51 per litre. READ MORE

Tunisha Sharma Suicide: Sheezan Khan Held for ‘Abetment’; EXPLAINED Why It’s A Tricky Charge to Prove

Abreakup does not amount to abetment to suicide unless a person actively instigated the other for the act, multiple Supreme Court judgements have laid out in the context of Section 306 of the Indian Penal code (IPC). READ MORE

‘If People are Comparing me with MS Dhoni, That Means I’ve Got Something in Me’: Ishan Kishan

Young wicketkeeper-batter Ishan recently altered the record books with the fastest double hundred in ODI cricket. A couple of weeks back, when India were searching for a consolation win in Chattogram, Ishan, who came in as Rohit Sharma’s replacement, smashed a 126-ball 200, becoming the fastest and the youngest batter ever to reach this feat. READ MORE

Gujarat Woman Appears For Boyfriend’s Exam While He Vacations in Uttarakhand

People throughout history have proven that they’re willing to go the distance for love and a 24-year-old woman based in Gujarat was no different. She was caught in an attempt to take an exam for her boyfriend who was allegedly vacationing in Uttarakhand, as per a Mirror Now report. She sat as a dummy candidate at the third-year B.Com examination on behalf of her boyfriend while he was, according to her, away on vacation in Uttarakhand. READ MORE

