News18 Evening Digest: The Age-Old Tug-of-War for Chandigarh Between Punjab and Haryana and Other Stories

Whose Capital Is It Anyway? The Age-Old Tug-of-War for Chandigarh Between Punjab and Haryana

It is an issue that has brought together government and opposition in two states. With the Punjab Assembly moving a resolution seeking to bring Chandigarh under its ambit, the resolution has sparked off united opposition from neighbouring Haryana which has also been staking its claim over the Union Territory. READ MORE

Sri Lanka Economic Crisis LIVE Updates: 36-hour Nationwide Curfew Declared; India Sends 1st Major Food Aid After Emergency

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared a nationwide public emergency late on Friday following violent protests over the country’s worst economic crisis in decades. READ MORE

‘Admire India’s Progress, Got First Vaccine Aid from Delhi’: Nepal PM All Praise for ‘Friend’ Modi | Top Quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and said that the Nepal PM has played an important role in developing the relations between two countries. Calling Deuba “an old friend of India", PM Modi said that the relation between the people of the two countries can’t be seen anywhere in the world. READ MORE

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt To Marry At Kapoor’s Ancestral Home With 450 Guests: Reports

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of Bollywood’s much talked about and everyone’s favourite couples. They are widely loved by the audience who are now eagerly waiting for them to tie the knot soon. While several speculations about the much-awaited wedding are already making headlines, some new details have now been revealed. READ MORE

Rajkummar Rao Falls Victim to Financial Fraud, Actor’s PAN Card Used to Take Out Loan

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao became the latest victim of financial fraud and he took to social media to inform people about the same. He stated that his PAN card has been used to take a small amount of loan which affected his cibil score. He took to Twitter to write, “#FraudAlert My pan card has been misused and a small loan of Rs.2500 has been taken on my name. Due to which my cibil score has been affected. @CIBIL_Official please rectify the same and do take precautionary steps against this." READ MORE

Gautam Adani Enters $100 Billion Club With Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos; Know His Net Worth

The exclusive centibillionaires club, which houses the likes of investor Warren Buffett, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Amazon chief Jeff Bezos, and Meta founder Mark Zukerberg, has a new member and he is an Indian. If you have started guessing the name already, it is none other than business tycoon Gautam Adani, who is the chairperson of business conglomerate Adani Group. Adani has also emerged as the world’s biggest gainer, as per a report, with his fortune going up by nearly $24 million this year. READ MORE

