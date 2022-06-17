News18 Evening Digest: Trains Torched, Roads Blocked by Violent Mob; One Killed in Telangana and Other Stories

‘Agnipath’ Protests LIVE Updates: Trains Torched, Roads Blocked by Violent Mob; One Killed in Telangana

One person has died and over 15 people have been injured in Telangana’s Secunderabad as protests against Agneepath scheme intensified on Friday. On the third day of protests, the agitation spread to the southern state as it goes on in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana. READ MORE

‘Weekend War’ on ED, ‘Unstoppable’ Rahul Gandhi & Re-Energised Cadre: Decoding Cong’s Revival Roadmap

On the streets for days now, the Congress is bracing for the big fight — the possible arrest of Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) next week. While there is no clarity on whether this will happen, the Congress top brass doesn’t want to be taken by surprise or poor planning. READ MORE

Agnipath Protests: Govt’s Firefighting by Swiftly Revising Age Limit of Agniveers Lesson from Farm Stir?

Taking a lesson from the prolonged farmer agitation against the Centre’s agri laws, the Union Government has been quick to give a one-time age relaxation in its Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the armed forces. READ MORE

Indigo, SpiceJet Call for Ticket Price Hike as Air Fuel Prices Soar to Record Heights

Amidst the recent rise in jet fuel prices, SpiceJet has called for a hike in airfare prices by a minimum of 10-15 percent. Following a 16.3 percent hike on Thursday, jet fuel prices or Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) touched a record high. ATF is available to airlines at Rs 1.41 lakh per kilolitre. From Rs 72,062 per kilolitre at the start of this year, the ATF prices have doubled in the last six months. READ MORE

Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh, Yashpal Sharma, Others Reunite to Celebrate 21st Anniversary of Lagaan

Aamir Khan celebrated the 21 years of Lagaan: Once Upon A Time along with the notable star cast at his residence Marina, yesterday. Lagaan, which was released on 15th June 2001 is one of the most successful films made in Indian cinema. It is one of the three Indian films to be nominated for the Oscars and Academy awards back then. READ MORE

5G Services In India Soon! Telecom Stocks to Buy As DoT Gears Up for Spectrum Auction

The much-awaited 5G services, about 10 times faster than 4G, will be rolled out soon as the Union Cabinet has given its nod to the Department of Telecommunications’ (DoT) proposal of holding a mega 5G spectrum auction. “The Union Cabinet has approved a proposal of the Department of Telecommunications to conduct spectrum auction through which spectrum will be assigned to the successful bidders for providing 5G services to public and enterprises," a government statement released stated. READ MORE

