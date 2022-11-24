Home » News » India » News18 Evening Digest: 'Traitor Can’t be CM', Gehlot Takes Dig at Pilot; What All ISRO is Launching Into Space With the PSLV-C54 Mission & More

Here are the top stories this evening: What All ISRO is Launching Into Space With the PSLV-C54 Mission | Explained; 67-year-old Bengaluru Man Dies of Epileptic Attack During Sex & Other stories

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: November 24, 2022, 17:20 IST

New Delhi, India

Sachin Pilot (left) and Ashok Gehlot. (File photo: PTI)

In this evening’s news digest, we will look at ISRO’s PSLV-C54 Mission and how India’s space sector will get further momentum this weekend with its launch. Also, we will look at the ongoing Rajasthan Congress crisis, as CM Ashok Gehlot called Sachin Pilot a “traitor".

What All ISRO is Launching Into Space With the PSLV-C54 Mission | Explained

With more startups getting onboard, private sector participation in India’s space sector will get further momentum this weekend with the launch of ISRO’s PSLV-C54. In addition to ISRO’s Earth Observation Satellite - 06 (Oceansat-3), the rocket will carry eight nano-satellites. READ MORE

Traitor Can’t be CM, Says Gehlot as Sachin Camp Demands Rajasthan ‘Pilot’ Seat for Tonk MLA

As Sachin Pilot’s camp pushes Congress to make him the chief minister, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Thursday dismissed the demand, saying a “gaddar (traitor) cannot be chief minister". In an interview with NDTV on Thursday, he called Pilot a traitor six times. Gehlot’s statement came amid a raging crisis in Rajasthan Congress, where he holds the CM post. READ MORE

Success Story: Know how Auto Driver’s son Ansar Shaikh Became Youngest IAS Officer in India

IAS officer Ansar Shaikh, who hails from Jalna village in Maharashtra has become the youngest IAS officer in India. Ansar, son of an auto driver, Anas Sheikh had a rough time while growing up, but despite all the odds, he cleared the UPSC exam with flying colors. READ MORE

Bengaluru: 67-Year-Old Man Dies of Epileptic Attack During Sex; Partner, Her Relatives Dump Body

Fresh developments in the murder case of a 67-year-old man whose body was found in a plastic bag in Bengaluru’s JP Nagar on November 17 have revealed that the victim’s body was dumped by his girlfriend and her kin after he allegedly died of an epileptic attack during sex. READ MORE

Ukraine’s Power Outage Woes in a ‘Chilling’ Setting Amid Russia’s ‘Infra Attacks’ | Explained

The mayor of Kyiv said Thursday that about 70% of the Ukrainian capital was without power, a day after Moscow launched another devastating missile and drone barrage on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. The renewed Russian attack on Ukrainian infrastructure on Wednesday caused widespread power outages, further straining Ukraine’s already strained power grid and adding to the misery for civilians as temperatures plummet. READ MORE

first published: November 24, 2022, 17:20 IST
last updated: November 24, 2022, 17:20 IST
