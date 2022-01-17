News18 Evening Digest: Two Indians Among 3 Killed in Houthi Drone Attack in Abu Dhabi; Jasprit Bumrah Says Virat Kohli Will Always be Leader in The Group

>Two Indians Among 3 Killed in Houthi Drone Attack in Abu Dhabi, Six Others Injured

Three people, including two Indians, were killed in a drone attack in Abu Dhabi, which triggered a blast on three oil tankers and a separate fire at an extension of the emirate’s main airport on Monday, police said. The deceased also includes a Pakistani national. Speaking to News18, Indian Envoy to UAE Sunjay Sudhir confirmed the death of two Indians in the drone blast, and their identities are being ascertained. Abu Dhabi police said the airport fire was minor and it took place at an extension of Abu Dhabi’s main international airport that is still under construction. They also said that a separate explosion on three petroleum tankers was reported near a storage facility for ADNOC, Abu Dhabi’s state-owned oil company. >READ MORE

>Respect His Decision, Virat Kohli Will Always be Leader in The Group: Jasprit Bumrah

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah said that Virat Kohli will always remain a leader within the Indian team. Kohli, on Saturday, stepped down as India’s Test captain which shocked the cricketing world. Kohli took to Twitter to announce his decision a day after India’s heartbreak Test series defeat to South Africa. Kohli ended his captaincy tenure as India’s most successful Test captain with 40 wins out of 68 Test matches. He took over the charge of the team when India were ranked seventh and stepped down with India topping the charts. Bumrah talks about Kohli’s big decision and said the 33-year-old himself knows how his body is reacting and about his frame of mind. >READ MORE

>Delhi HC to Hear Plea Seeking Roadmap on Covid Vaccine for Children Aged 12 and Below

A plea on Monday urged the Delhi High Court to direct the central government to give a road map for vaccinating children of the age group of 12 years and below for Covid-19. A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh said it would hear the plea on March 22. The counsel for petitioners, a 12-year-old girl and another, submitted that presently vaccination is being administered to only children of 15-17 years of age. The court was informed by senior advocate Kailash Vasudev, appearing for the petitioners, that no road map has been given by the government for vaccinating children of the age of 12 years and below. >READ MORE

>‘Come to Hyderabad’: Vijay Deverakonda Invites Elon Musk To Invest In Telangana

Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda is busy with his upcoming bilingual film Liger. The film, being made in Hindi and Telugu languages, will also mark Vijay’s Bollywood debut. In this sports action drama Ananya Panday is playing the female lead. Amid the buzz around his upcoming film, Vijay Deverakonda is in news because of one of his tweets. Deverakonda in a tweet has invited world’s richest man and founder of Tesla, Elon Musk, to start Indian operations from Telangana. “Come to Hyderabad - India! It will be epic to have you. >READ MORE

>Paris Attacks Trial Halted After Suspect Gets Covid-19

The trial over the deadly November 2015 terror attacks in Paris has been suspended after a second suspect tested positive for Covid-19, sources close to the case told AFP on Monday. Ali El Haddad Asufi, accused of helping prepare the massacres that killed 130 people, began showing symptoms at hearings last Friday, the presiding judge in the marathon trial Jean-Louis Peries, wrote to lawyers. “That means the coming week is in jeopardy because a new test will not be carried out until Friday," he wrote. That would postpone key testimony expected from Salah Abdeslam, the only survivor among the 10 assailants who targeted the Stade de France stadium, the Bataclan concert hall and several bars and restaurants in the capital on Friday November 13, 2015.Abdeslam was scheduled to begin two days of questioning starting Thursday. >READ MORE

>Huma Qureshi Nails Chakrasana Yoga Posture, Shikhar Dhawan Reacts

Fans and Huma’s industry friends praised her for performing the yoga asana. Several Bollywood divas have highlighted the importance of yoga in our day-to-day life. And actor Huma Qureshi is the latest one on the list. Known for her stellar acting, Huma in her latest Instagram post shared how she slowly and steadily achieved the more powerful version of herself by practicing one yoga asana every day. A glimpse of Huma’s early-morning weekend workout routine will inspire you to hit the yoga mat. >READ MORE

