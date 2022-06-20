News18 Evening Digest: Two Shooters Arrested from Kutch in Moose Wala Murder and Other Stories

Moose Wala Murder: Two Shooters Arrested from Kutch; Delhi Police Say Killers ‘Carried Grenades as Back Up’

Two main shooters, including a module head, were arrested on Monday in the ongoing investigation into the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. All six shooters involved in the murder have been identified and they were carrying grenades as “back up" apart from a large number of other weapons, police said. READ MORE

Himachal: Tourists Stranded Mid-air After Technical Glitch in Cable Car; 9 Rescued

Acable car carrying 11 tourists got stuck mid-air at Himachal Pradesh’s popular Parwanoo Timber Trail on Monday due to a technical glitch. According to the SP of Solan district, a cable car has been deployed to rescue the stranded tourists, while the technical team of the Timber Trail operator is also on the spot. A police team is monitoring the situation, the SP added. READ MORE

Prez Polls: ‘Others Better Than I’, Says Gopalkrishna Gandhi; Oppn’s All 3 Choices Out

​“The Opposition’s candidate should be one who will generate a national consensus and there will be others who will do this far better than I," said Gopalkrishna Gandhi, former West Bengal governor and grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, in his statement on Monday, turning down the Opposition’s request to be their candidate for the upcoming Presidential elections. READ MORE

Shah Rukh Khan’s Don 3 Update: Farhan Akhtar To Narrate Script To SRK Once…

Even though there is no official announcement so far, Shah Rukh Khan’s Don 3 has been making headlines for a long time now. If recent reports are to be believed, Farhan Akhtar has already started working on the script of Don 3. As reported by Punkvilla, the filmmaker is writing the script currently and will narrate the same to Shah Rukh Khan once the screenplay is done. READ MORE

Agnipath: After Centre and States, Industrialists Pledge Jobs for Agniveers. A Look at the Announcements So Far

After several central ministries and states announced concessions and reservation in jobs for ‘Agniveers’, industrialists Harsha Goenka and Anand Mahindra on Monday chipped in with offers to employ from among the recruits who will leave the program after a four-year stint with the Army, Navy or the Air Force. READ MORE

Flying Into India? Here’s How to Fill Air Suvidha Form Before Reaching Airport to Avoid Last-Minute Hassles

The government of India has made it mandatory for all international passengers arriving in the country to fill in the Air Suvidha Self Declaration Form to notify of their current health status in the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic. READ MORE

