News18 Evening Digest: Udaipur Murder Accused Admitted They Had BJP Leaders on Their Radar and Other Stories

Exclusive | Udaipur Murder Accused Admitted They Had BJP Leaders on Their Radar, Did Recces, Say Sources

Two men arrested for the gruesome murder of a tailor in Rajasthan’s Udaipur allegedly revealed during interrogation that they also had BJP leaders on their radar and had carried out a recce of party establishments and functionaries to relay back to their ‘handlers’ in Pakistan, News18 has learnt. READ MORE

Court Rejects Bail Plea of Alt News’ Zubair, Sends Him to 14 Days’ Judicial Custody; Charges Added to FIR

A Delhi court on Saturday rejected the bail plea of Alt News co-founded Mohammed Zubair, and sent him to 14 days of judicial custody. The Delhi Police had on Saturday produced Zubair before a court here in a case related to an objectionable tweet he had posted in 2018 against a Hindu deity and sought the custody. Zubair was produced before the court on expiry of his five-day custodial interrogation. READ MORE

Advertisement

‘Conspiracy to be Probed’: Govt Hands Over Amravati Murder Case to NIA Amid Similarities to Udaipur Killing

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday handed over the investigation of the gruesome Amravati murder case to the National Investigation Agency, amid its similarities with the Udaipur hate killing. READ MORE

Koffee With Karan 7 Trailer: Sara Ali Khan Roasts Her Ex, Is She Hinting at Kartik Aaryan?

The trailer of Koffee With Karan 7 has finally been released and it has confirmed the new season’s guest list. The trailer has revealed that Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will be gracing the iconic red couch this year. READ MORE

Roe Vs Wade Judgment: Google to Remove Abortion Clinic Visits from History to Ensure Online Security

Advertisement

After the United States Supreme Court overturned the Roe V Wade judgement, removing constitutional protections for abortions in the country, several civil rights advocates have been asking one question — how tech companies will ensure online data security. And now, after several days, Google has taken a decision. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.