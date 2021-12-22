News18 Evening Digest: UK Reports 14 Omicron-related Deaths and Other Top Stories

>>UK Reports 14 Omicron-related Deaths, 129 Hospitalised

There are currently 129 people in hospital with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus and so far 14 people have died with it, junior health minister Gillian Keegan told Sky News on Wednesday. She also said the UK government would not hesitate to bring in further COVID-19 restrictions if the data showed it was necessary. >READ MORE

>Mohan Bhagwat Meets Dalai Lama at Dharamshala; Two Discuss Chinese Expansionist Policies, Covid-19 Impact

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama discussed the impact of Chinese expansionist policies on the world with Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat at a meeting between the two on December 20. The Tibetan spiritual leader and Bhagwat reportedly also shared views regarding “anti-China sentiments" across countries due to the impact of Covid-19, sources said. READ MORE

>India Beat Pakistan 4-3 to Win Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Bronze

Olympic bronze medallist India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan 4-3 in a pulsating third-fourth place play-off match to win the bronze medal at the Asian Champions Trophy men’s hockey tournament here on Wednesday. India, who were the defending champions along with Pakistan in the last edition of the tournament in Muscat, will return with a consolation prize after having lost to Japan 3-5 in the semifinals on Tuesday. >READ MORE

>After Meta, Twitter And More, Amazon Also Drops CES 2022 Plans on COVID-19 Concern

Amazon, Facebook parent Meta, Twitter, and Pinterest will not send teams to the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 in Las Vegas as concerns grow about Omicron, the firms said on Tuesday. CES, which serves as an annual showcase of new trends and gadgets in the technology industry has attracted more than 180,000 people from around the world to a sprawling array of casinos and convention spaces in the past. Amazon and its smart-home unit Ring said they would not be onsite at next month’s event due to the “quickly shifting situation and uncertainty around the Omicron variant" of coronavirus, the firm’s spokesperson told Reuters in an email. >READ MORE

>Tamil Nadu Lawyer Seen in Intimate Posture with Woman During Virtual Hearing, Barred from Practising

An advocate of the Madras High Court was suspended on Tuesday from practicing for his alleged ’improper’ behaviour with a woman during the course of the virtual hearing of a case before a single judge. RD Santhana Krishnan, an advocate from here, was prevented from practising as an advocate in all courts, tribunals and other authorities in India either in his name or in any assumed name till the disposal of the disciplinary proceedings pending against him for his alleged indecent behaviour, a press release from the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry said. >READ MORE

>Israel Plans Second Booster Shots as Omicron Spread Forces New Curbs Worldwide

Israel is to offer second COVID-19 booster shots as fast-spreading Omicron forces countries across the world to impose new curbs days before Christmas, but a South African study offered a glimmer of hope about the new variant’s firepower. Governments made urgent pleas for citizens to vaccinate as Omicron emerges as the dominant variant, upending reopening plans that many had hoped would herald the start of a post-pandemic era and unnerving financial markets. >READ MORE

