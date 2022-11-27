Home » News » India » News18 Evening Digest: Universities Latest Hotspot of Growing Anger Against Xi in China and Other Stories

News18 Evening Digest: Universities Latest Hotspot of Growing Anger Against Xi in China and Other Stories

Here are the top stories today

Advertisement

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: November 27, 2022, 17:32 IST

New Delhi, India

This image grab taken from AFP video footage and posted on November 23, 2022 shows workers at Foxconn’s iPhone factory in Zhengzhou in central China
This image grab taken from AFP video footage and posted on November 23, 2022 shows workers at Foxconn’s iPhone factory in Zhengzhou in central China

Universities Latest Hotspot of Growing Anger Against Xi in China, Bengaluru Techie Kills Crying 2-Year-Old Daughter and other news only on Evening Digest.

Mass Vigil, Graffiti & Civil Disobedience: Universities Latest Hotspot of Growing Anger Against Xi in China

China is seeing unprecedented protests against Covid restrictions as people in a rare display of anger shouted slogans against the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) and President Xi Jinping. READ MORE

‘Had No Money to Feed Her’: Bengaluru Techie Kills Crying 2-Year-Old Daughter

RELATED NEWS

Rahul Parmar was arrested by the Kolar Police for Jiya’s murder. He had dumped her body near a lake in Kendatti on the Bengaluru-Kolar highway. READ MORE

Advertisement

News18 Showreel 2022 Live Updates: Subhash Ghai Calls Actors ‘Spoilt Children’; Says OTT Gave Talent, Cinema Gave Stars

Some of the biggest stars of 2022 — Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Anupam Kher, and Kajol, among others — are all set to talk shop at News18’s Showreel, the biggest entertainment conference of the year. READ MORE

‘Mosque-Like’ Bus Stop in Mysuru Gets Overnight Makeover After BJP MP’s Warning

Abus stop with three domes on top in Karnataka’s Mysuru got an an overnight revamp after a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from the state threatened that he will himself demolish the “mosque-like" structure using a JCB if it is not removed in three-four days. READ MORE

Anurag Kashyap Went to Rehab Thrice, Had a Heart Attack; Filmmaker Opens Up About His Struggles

Anurag Kashyap might be one of the most celebrated filmmakers in the country now but he had to go through his share of struggles and gloomy days. In a recent interview, the Gangs of Wasseypur director opened up about going to rehab three times and coping with depression. Anurag also spoke about the time when he went off Twitter because his parents and his daughter were receiving threats on the social media platform. READ MORE

Advertisement

Kiara Advani To Announce Wedding With Sidharth Malhotra Soon? Her Latest Post Leaves Fans Excited

Advertisement

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding rumours have been making headlines for a long time now. While the two actors have not confirmed anything as of now, Kiara’s latest social media post has left fans wondering if she will soon be announcing her wedding date. On Sunday, the Govinda Naam Mera actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video in which she can be seen blushing and flaunting her million-dollar smile. READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: November 27, 2022, 17:32 IST
last updated: November 27, 2022, 17:32 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+15PHOTOS

Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Nora Fatehi, Sharvari Wagh, Manushi Chhillar Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+10PHOTOS

Malavika Mohanan Makes Jaws Drop In Pink Corset Top And Lace Pants, Check Out The Beauty's Sultry Pictures