News18 Evening Digest: Uzbekistan Kids’ Deaths Brought 'Bad Name' to India and Other Stories

Uzbekistan Kids’ Deaths Brought ‘Bad Name’ to India; Firm’s Membership Suspended: Pharmexcil

Amid the allegations of death of 18 children in Uzbekistan caused by syrups manufactured by Noida-based Marion Biotech, India’s apex pharma export council has decided to suspend the membership of the firm, News18.com has learnt. READ MORE

PM Modi Performs Mother’s Last Rites With Brothers in Gandhinagar, Back to Work Within Hours | IN PICS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Hiraben Modi passed away early on Friday at the age of 99. After performing her last rites with his brothers in Gandhinagar, PM Modi returned to work, virtually flagging off the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express. READ MORE

Rishabh Pant Accident Live Updates: Cops Claim India Cricketer ‘Lucky to Survive’, His Car Completely Burnt

India cricketer Rishabh Pant has been hospitalised after the car he was traveling in collided with a divider and caught fire in Roorkee in the early hours of Friday. READ MORE

‘No Evidence Against Sheezan Khan, Tunisha’s Mother’s Allegations Baseless’, Claims Actor’s Lawyer

Sheezan Khan’s lawyer has claimed that cops have no evidence against Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul actor and that he is confident that his client will be proven not guilty very soon. During his media interaction on Friday, Sheezan’s lawyer also called all allegations by Tunisha Sharma’s mother ‘baseless’. READ MORE

When Radhika Merchant, Bride to Be of Anant Ambani, Impressed with Her Bharatnatyam Skills at Arangetram

B-Town is currently abuzz with the celebrations around the engagement of Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant that took place on Thursday. Anant Ambani, son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita, is soon set to marry Radhika Merchant, daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and his wife Shaila. READ MORE

The World’s Fastest Electric Car Rimac Nevera is Here: All You Need to Know

Rimac Nevera has emerged as the world’s fastest electric production car. The ultra-expensive hypercar achieved this feat when it clocked a record-breaking top speed of 412 kmph at the Automotive Testing Papenburg track in Germany, which has two 4 km straights. The two-seater hypercar was driven by Rimac’s chief test and development driver Miro Zrncevic when it set the record. Zrncevic has vouched for the Nevera in a recent press statement. READ MORE

