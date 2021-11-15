News18 Evening Digest: Vietnam Jails Facebook User for Anti-state Posts; Sooryavanshi Becomes 3rd Highest Second Weekend Grosser and Other Stories

>Vietnam Jails Facebook User for 7 Years for Anti-state Posts

A court in Vietnam on Monday sentenced an aquaculture farmer to seven years in prison after finding him guilty of spreading “anti-state propoganda" on Facebook, state media reported. >READ MORE

>‘Withdraw Sabhapathy Poster’: TPDK Leader Alleges Makers of Film Insulted Protesters

An office-bearer of Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK), a Tamil Nadu-based political party, has asked the makers of Sabapathy to withdraw the poster of actor Santhanam-starrer film. Ramakrishnan, the General Secretary of TPDK, has demanded that the poster of the movie be withdrawn, alleging it shows protesters in a bad light. Condemning the makers of the upcoming Tamil film, Ramakrishnan said that in the name of humour, they are insulting the protesters protesting for clean water. >READ MORE

>Sooryavanshi Becomes 3rd Highest Second Weekend Grosser for Akshay Kumar, Crosses Rs 150 Crore

Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi has been going great guns at the box office. The film released two weeks ago and is showing no signs of slowing down. After opening to a thunderous response from the audience, the business of the film saw good growth as the days progressed. The film has already crossed the Rs 150 crore mark after the second weekend. Trade analysts say, that if the film maintains the consistency on weekdays and third weekend, it could very well cross Rs 200 crore. >READ MORE

>Kasganj Victim’s Father claims He was Paid Rs 5 Lakh by Cop to Keep Quiet

After alleging that he was forced to give a clean chit to the local police, the deceased’s father, Chand Miyan, has claimed that he was paid Rs 5 lakh cash by the policemen after forcing him to put his thumb impression on paper and telling him to keep quiet on the issue. >READ MORE

>Just a Month After Being Released in 2016 Murder Case, Mumbai Man Kills Another Woman

Forty-year-old Sagar Yadav was on Saturday arrested for allegedly killing a woman in the Pant Nagar area in Mumbai, an official said on Sunday. >READ MORE

>ICC Should Ensure a Level-playing Field, Says Sunil Gavaskar

Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has said that the advantage that teams have had batting second in the ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE is something that the world governing body (ICC) should look into. >READ MORE

