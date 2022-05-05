News18 Evening Digest: Want Electricity Subsidy? From October 1, Ask for It, Says CM Kejriwal and Other Stories

Delhi: Want Electricity Subsidy? From October 1, Ask for It, Says CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced that the electricity subsidy in the national capital would be given only to those who ask for it from October 1. “The Delhi government will now ask people whether they want to avail subsidy on electricity. From October 1, only those consumers who opt for it will be provided the subsidy," he said during an online briefing. READ MORE

Delimitation Commission Releases Report on J&K Constituencies, Wants More Seats for Kashmiri Pandits

The much-awaited report by the delimitation commission to redraw the electoral map of Jammu and Kashmir was notified and submitted on Thursday in which all five parliamentary constituencies will have an equal number of assembly constituencies (ACs) for the first time. Also, nine seats will be reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs). READ MORE

4 Suspected Khalistani Operatives Arrested in Haryana With IEDs, Pakistan Link Under Probe

The operatives, held on the basis of inputs by central agencies, are close associates of Pakistan-based gangster-turned-BKI operative Harvinder Singh ‘Rinda’ who was running the Ferozepur-based terror cum weapons/explosives smuggling module. All the terrorists have been sent to 10 days of police remand till May 15 by the Karnal court. READ MORE

Anek Trailer: Ayushmann Gives Goosebumps As He Turns Undercover Cop To Bring Peace In India

The trailer of Ayushmann Khurrana’s much-awaited movie Anek has finally been released. On Thursday, the actor took to social media and dropped the trailer of the film. It begins with introducing the actor as an undercover cop who works for the security of North-East India. He further mentions that his job is to deal with separatist groups in the region. The trailer then presents how Ayushmann enlists a woman to infiltrate the group and gather intelligence regarding separatists. READ MORE

Understanding Shigella, the Bacteria That Killed Kerala Girl Who Ate Shawarma, Landed Others in Hospital

The Kerala health department has finally zeroed in on the culprit which claimed the life of a 16-year-old girl in Kasargod who died due to food poisoning — the Shigella bacteria. READ MORE

The Bengal Conundrum: How Hindu Kings of Bengal Evolved a Perfect Model of Governance

In the first two articles in this multi-part series, we have discussed the prosperous and glorious cultural heritage of Bengal from ancient times till third century AD under the Mauryan empire. From third century AD till the Turkish invasion of Bengal in 13th century, Bengal carried forward its prosperous journey under Gupta, Pala and Sena dynasties in addition to some intermittent minor dynasties including Sasanka, the Gauda king, which played an important role in unifying Bengal politically in seventh century AD. READ MORE

