News18 Evening Digest: Western Disturbances Likely to Give Slight Relief to Sweltering Northwest in Early May, Says IMD and Other Stories

Heatwave in India: Western Disturbances Likely to Give Slight Relief to Sweltering Northwest in Early May, Says IMD

Even as the Northwest and Central India continue to remain under the grip of an intense heatwave, with day temperatures hovering around 43-45℃ across most states and the weatherman further stepping up the warnings, two fresh western disturbances are likely to bring slight respite in early May, according to the latest forecast of the India Meteorological Department. READ MORE

‘Stocks for Less Than A Day’: Centre Vs Delhi War Hots Up Over Coal Shortage as Searing Heatwave Adds to Power Woes

A day after he warned that the deepening power crisis amid coal shortage would lead to power cuts in Metro trains and hospitals, Delhi’s Power Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday said at several power plants, stocks were left for less than a day against the 21-day backup. READ MORE

Patiala Violence: Firing in Air, Stones Thrown Amid Clash During March Against Khalistan, Curfew Imposed | Top Updates

Acurfew will be imposed in Punjab’s Patiala from Friday 7 pm to Saturday 6 am after two groups clashed during a protest march held against banned terrorist outfit Khalistan today. Police personnel then intervened and fired in the air to disperse the crowd. There were reports of stones being hurled during the incident. READ MORE

Katrina Kaif Channels Her Love For Oversized Jackets in Throwback Pic; Hubby Vicky Kaushal Is All Hearts

Katrina Kaif is a true blue fashionista. When it comes to her casual clothing or her airport looks, the actress always her fashion game on point. The actress who enjoys a huge fan following on social media never fails to impress her fans with her intriguing posts channeling her sartorial finesse. Maintaining the trajectory, the Namaste London actress took to Instagram on Friday and reminisced about her childhood days when she wore an oversized denim jacket. The actress has been following the current trend ever since her childhood days, and the picture only speaks volumes about the diva’s fashion sense. READ MORE

Heropanti 2 Review: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria Starrer is Full of Zeropanti

We all have played some video games that tells the origins story before the player gets into a console-pounding, level-unlocking mode? Now imagine a movie which is foolish, devoid of logic, completely laughable and at the same time an exhausting one. Calling Heropanti 2 an action entertainer will be a big joke, as the action (which will rather make you laugh) only lasts for about 20 minutes in the total film, while the other proceedings last for two hours. READ MORE

Yogi Govt to Come Up With ‘Silk Exchange’ in Varanasi Soon to Boost Industry

Uttar Pradesh will soon have a ‘Silk Exchange’ in Varanasi, the centre of the famed silk-weaving industry. The exchange is expected to facilitate the ready availability of silk to traders and sari manufacturers at reasonable. READ MORE

