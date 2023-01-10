News18 Evening Digest: What Dhami Govt Conceded About Joshimath Crisis in a Document on Dec 31 And Other Stories

In today’s edition of our evening digest, we are the covering latest updates on the Joshimath crisis. We are also looking at how Pakistan-based terror groups are planning a major attack on the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.

Joshimath is Sinking, More So Since Oct 2021: What Dhami Govt Conceded in a Document on Dec 31 | Exclusive

A large chunk of Joshimath town is slowly sinking and the problem has been aggravated since heavy rains in October 2021, the Pushkar Dhami government in Uttarakhand had conceded on December 31, 2022 in a bid document, close on the heels of the crisis hitting national headlines. READ MORE

Temple Terror: Pak’s LeT, JeM Plan to Attack Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir Before 2024 to Spark Riots, Intel Sources tell News18

Pakistan-based terror groups are planning a major attack on the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, top intelligence sources told CNN-News18. READ MORE

Haryana’s ‘Baba Jalebi’ Amarpuri: Convicted of Raping 120 Women, Filming Act, How Cops Caught Him

Afast-track court has held 63-year-old Baba Amarpuri alias ‘Billu’, a mahant at Balaknath temple in Fatehabad’s Tohana guilty of raping over 100 women disciples and making videos of the act. READ MORE

Agnipath Scheme: Army Starts Training of 1st Batch of Agniveers | Here’s How They Will Be Trained

Six months after the government announced the new defence recruitment scheme, the first-ever batch of future Agniveers, selected under the Agnipath scheme, have started training in different centres across the country. READ MORE

After RRR, Kantara, Gangubai Kathiawadi and The Kashmir Files Join Oscars 2023 Race

It seems like RRR might not be the only film running for an Oscar at the Academy Awards 2023. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, on Tuesday, announced that 301 feature films are eligible for an Oscar nomination. These include SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files and Rishab Shetty’s Kantara. It is to note that these films are not nominated for Oscars 2023 yet but are featured in the list of movies that are eligible for nomination. READ MORE

Pakistan Wheat Crisis: As People Fight for ‘Aata’ in Markets, How Hunger Horror Was Months in the Making

Pakistan is in the throes of a wheat crisis. Balochistan Food Minister Zamarak Achakzai has said the province has run out of wheat stock and the flour crisis has worsened. He stated that Balochistan urgently requires four lakh bags of wheat and warned that if this is not provided, the situation will worsen. READ MORE

What Happens When a National Pension Scheme Subscriber Dies Without Nominating Anyone

The National Pension System (NPS) was created to promote retirement savings among citizens. It is an effort to find a lasting solution to the problem of giving all Indian residents a decent retirement income. By enabling participants to continuously save money throughout their working lives, NPS is a voluntary, defined contribution retirement savings plan that attempts to assist members in making the best decisions possible regarding their future. READ MORE

