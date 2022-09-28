News18 Evening Digest: What Government Plans to Do Next with PFI Members After the Ban and Other Stories

‘Two-Year Jail Term, Fine’: What Government Plans to Do Next with PFI Members After the Ban

After a five-year ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliates under the anti-terror law, the home ministry has asked the police in empowered states and Union Territories to take action against its other offices and seize funds. READ MORE

‘Action Shows My Son Didn’t Lose Life in Vain’: For Kin of Slain RSS Men, PFI Ban A Step Towards Closure, Justice

Justice, though delayed, will finally be delivered, said families of slain RSS workers Praveen Nettaru, Sharath Madiwala, Rudresh, Deepak Rao, and Bajrang Dal activist Harsha as news about the Popular Front of India (PFI) being banned flashed on their TV screens. READ MORE

Advertisement

Union Cabinet Approves 4% Hike in DA Under 7th Pay Commission; Govt Employees’ Salaries To Rise

DA Hike 7th Pay Commission: In a decision that will benefit 50 lakh central government employees and 65 lakh pensioners, the Union Cabinet has approved a hike of 4 per cent in dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR), effective July 1, 2022. The 4 per cent hike will now take the DA and DR to 38 per cent of basic pay or pension, respectively. READ MORE

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal Wedding: From Food to Decor and Trousseau, Find Out Everything Here!

After waiting for over 2 years, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to be united as a married couple. The duo are leaving no stones unturned to turn this landmark moment into something extremely memorable. The teams behind their wedding are all set to welcome the couple to the National Capital with some great preparations. READ MORE

Emergency: Kangana Ranaut Unveils Satish Kaushik’s Look as Jagjivan Ram aka Babuji, See Poster

Advertisement

Kangana Ranaut is busy working on her next directorial, Emergency. Besides sharing BTS stills from the sets, the actress is also unveiling the actors of her films. On Wednesday, September 28, Kangana took to social media to share actor Satish Kaushik’s first look from the film as Jagjivan Ram. READ MORE

Mohammed Shami Provides a Major Update On His Covid Situation, Shares Report On Instagram

India pacer Mohammed Shami has shared his negative Covid report on Instagram, hours after BCCI replaced him in the T20I squad for South Africa series. The India speedster has shared his negative covid report on Instagram which appears to be a picture that has “negative" written over it. Earlier on Wednesday, the BCCI did confirm that they have replaced Shami who was yet to recover from Covid-19. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here