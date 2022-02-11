News18 Evening Digest: WHO Says More Covid-19 Variants Expected and Other Top Stories

>More Covid-19 Variants of Concern Expected as Pandemic Has Not Ended Yet, Warns WHO

World Health Organization (WHO) Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan on Friday cautioned against future Coronavirus variants and said the world is not yet at the end of the Covid-19 pandemic. “We have seen the virus evolve, mutate … so we know there will be more variants, more variants of concern, so we are not at the end of the pandemic," Swaminathan was quoted as saying in South Africa by Reuters. >READ MORE

>Delhi Hit-And-Run Case: 27-year-old Law Student Arrested from Gurugram, Booked Under Attempt to Murder Charges

Advertisement

A27-year-old college student has been arrested for allegedly hitting a man with his car and dragging him on the vehicle’s bonnet before fleeing the spot, the Delhi Police said. The accident took place in South Delhi’s Greater Kailash on Tuesday. >READ MORE

>Quad Meet: No Names Taken, But China, Kim And… Imran Warned

During the fourth version of the Quad assembly of international ministers a message was despatched to Pakistan, China and North Korea advising them to not partake in actions which threaten the peace and stability within the Indo-Pacific area. While no names of any nations and leaders – barring North Korea and its flurry of current ballistic missile checks – have been taken references to cross-border terrorism, aggression in South and East China Seas and instability in Afghanistan have been made. >READ MORE

>BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Admitted to a Hospital for Cardiac Check-up

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly was admitted to Narayana Health City, Bengaluru for cardiac check up. Dr Devi Shetty, who is the Chairman of Narayana Health, and also an Executive Director heads the hospital. Currently, a team of doctors are assessing Sourav Ganguly’s heart condition. R>EAD MORE

>Raveena Tandon Performs Last Rites Of Dad Ravi Tandon, Bids Him An Emotional Goodbye. Watch Video

Raveena Tandon was seen performing the last rites at her father Ravi Tandon’s funeral. The actor’s father, who was also a popular writer-director and producer, died in the wee hours of Friday. He was 85 years old. In videos and photos from the funeral, Raveena was seen carrying the bier. She was also seen paying her last respects and bidding him an emotional farewell. >READ MORE

Advertisement

>How To Check If Someone Is Stealing Your Wi-Fi And Stop Them

If you are experiencing a slow Wi-Fi connection lately but you are not able to fix it, there might be something interesting going on there. Maybe someone is stealing your Wi-Fi. If you wonder how, there might be a safety vulnerability with your Wi-Fi connection that an attacker might exploit, such as a less secure password or an outdated network security configuration. However, in a few simple steps, you can check if someone is stealing your Wi-Fi connection and make your network secure enough to avoid future breaches. >READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.