News18 Evening Digest: Who Will be Goa CM?; 'Mountain Fire' Created by China Eastern Airlines Flight Accident and Other Stories

Assembly Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Biren Singh Takes Oath as Manipur CM; Rajnath, Lekhi in U’Khand to Finalise CM Name

N Biren Singh took oath as the chief minister of Manipur for the second term today. Five MLAs — Nemcha Kipgen, Y Khemchand Singh, Th Biswajit Singh, Awangbou Newmai and Govindas Konthoujam — were also sworn in as the cabinet ministers of the state at a ceremony in state capital Imphal.

Who Will be Goa CM? BJP to Announce Today; Sawant, Himachal Guv Rajendra Arlekar in Race

The long-drawn suspense over Goa chief minister's name is likely to end today as the BJP will announce the leader of the state BJP Legislature Party at a meeting to be held at BJP headquarters in Panaji in the evening. The BJP has also sought an appointment with Goa Governor at 6 pm to stake a claim to form the government, sources said. At the BJP Legislature meet, the party will finalise the CM's name.

China Plane Crash Video: ‘Mountain Fire’ Created by China Eastern Airlines Flight Accident

China Plane Crash: A passenger plane carrying 133 people on board crashed in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Monday, said the regional emergency management department. No immediate details on survivors were available currently, reports Xinhua news agency. The crash, in a mountainous region, led to a fire in the woods, according to state media.

Raghav Chadha as Youngest RS MP to Cricketer Harbhajan Singh: Meet AAP’s Rajya Sabha Candidates

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has selected its five candidates for the Rajya Sabha seats from Punjab that will fall vacant on April 9, as the terms of current MPs Pratap Singh Bajwa, Shamsher Singh Dullo (Congress); Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and Naresh Gujral (Shiromani Akali Dal); and Shwait Malik from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) end.

Diesel Prices Hiked For Bulk Users; Will You Have to Pay More for Petrol, Diesel Now?

Bulk Diesel Price Hike: The price of diesel sold to bulk users has been hiked by about Rs 25 per litre in line with a near 40 per cent rise in international oil prices, but retail rates at petrol pumps remain unchanged, sources said told PTI on Sunday. Petrol pump sales have jumped by a fifth this month after bulk users like bus fleet operators and malls queued up at petrol bunks to buy fuel rather than the usual practice of ordering directly from oil companies, widening the losses of retailers.

Sonam Kapoor Announces Pregnancy, Kareena Kapoor Khan Says, ‘Can’t Wait for the Babies to Play’

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is all set to welcome her first child with her husband Anand Ahuja. She took to her official Instagram account on Monday morning to announce the news through a photoshoot with Ahuja and an adorable note that she penned for her unborn child. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can't wait to welcome you. ❤️❤️❤️ #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022."

