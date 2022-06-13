News18 Evening Digest: Will Cong-TMC Cold War Sink Oppn's Unity Boat? and Other Stories

Will Cong-TMC Cold War Sink Oppn’s Unity Boat? Presidential Poll Pit Stop on Road to 2024 is Latest Litmus Test

It’s an acid test that the Opposition is not willing to lose but given the tumultuous ties and game of one-upmanship between two of its most crucial constituents — the Congress and the Trinamool Congress — this one will be a closely watched contest on the road to the 2024 elections. READ MORE

Booster Shots Important, Countries Likely to See Waves Every Four-Six Months: WHO’s Top Scientist

Booster shots are important as countries are likely to see waves of Covid-19 infection every four to six months, World Health Organization’s (WHO) chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan told News18.com. READ MORE

Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: As Pune Cops Arrest Shooter, A Recap of the Sensational Case, Where Probe Stands

In a major headway in the Sidhu Moose Wala case, the Pune police have arrested Santosh Jadhav, a shooter allegedly involved in the popular singer’s murder, and his aide Navnath Suryavanshi, a suspect in the case. Jadhav (24), a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, and Suryavanshi (27) were arrested on Sunday from Mandavi tehsil at Bhuj in Gujarat by a team of Pune rural police, Additional Director General (Law and Order) Kulwant Singh Sarangal said addressing a press conference. Jadhav was arrested in a 2021 murder case registered at Manchar police station in Maharashtra’s Pune district. On the run for a year, he had shaved his head and changed his appearance to evade arrest. READ MORE

Shraddha Kapoor’s Brother Siddhanth Kapoor Detained for Allegedly Consuming Drugs; Father Shakti Kapoor Speaks To News18

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor’s brother, Siddhanth Kapoor has been detained by the Bengaluru Police for allegedly consuming drugs at a party in the city on Sunday night. Siddhanth was reportedly partying at a hotel on MG Road, where the police conducted a raid on the basis of a tip-off. Siddhanth is among the six people allegedly found to have consumed drugs, informed the Bengaluru police. READ MORE

Gold Price Today Drops Sharply to Rs 51,306; Will Yellow Metal Fall Further this Week?

Gold price in India fall sharply on Monday, following global cues. On the the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold price future plunged 0.76 per cent to Rs 51,306 for 10 grams at 1620 hours on June 13. Silver price also witnessed a huge drop. The precious metal future tumble nearly 1.50 per cent to Rs 61,015 for a kilogram on Monday. READ MORE

Harry Styles’ Fan Falls From Balcony During Concert, Survives; Witnesses Call It ‘Traumatising’

Aman fell from the top tier at Glasgow’s Ibrox Stadium during Harry Styles’ concert on Saturday evening. Several people were traumatised by the incident and shared their concerns on Twitter. READ MORE

