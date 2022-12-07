News18 Evening Digest: Will Do Your Work First, Kejriwal Tells Those Who Didn't Vote for AAP and Other Stories

Will Do Your Work First, Kejriwal Tells Those Who Didn’t Vote for AAP, 3 Reasons Why BJP Lost the Delhi Plot despite Giving Flats to Slum Dwellers and other news in evening digest.

LIVE | MCD Election 2022 Results: Will Do Your Work First, Kejriwal Tells Those Who Didn’t Vote for AAP; BJP Calls Meeting of Winning Candidates

The AAP has emerged victorious in the MCD elections by hitting the majority mark of 126 even as counting of votes is underway in the national capital. The MCD has 250 wards, and the simple majority mark is 126. As per figures available at 11:30 am, the AAP has crossed the magic number of 126 with 56 wins and a lead in 77 seats. READ MORE

No ‘Booth Polish’ for MCD: 3 Reasons Why BJP Lost the Delhi Plot despite Giving Flats to Slum Dwellers

Advertisement

Having ruled the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for 15 consecutive years and despite knowing the system too well, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost the civic body polls to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) — a battle, which many feel, could have been easily won in the wake of several videos showing the AAP in poor light with leaked videos of its minister Satyendar Jain getting massages while lodged in prison. READ MORE

Garbage, Kejriwal’s ‘Aap Ka Parshad’ Campaign: How AAP Broke 15-Year Jinx at MCD

With 134 of the total 250 seats in its hold, Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) swept the 2022 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election on Wednesday, ending the 15-year-long reign of BJP, which secured 104 seats. The AAP will now have a larger control in the state and civic administration of the city. READ MORE

Alia Bhatt Opens Up About Motherhood, Says Daughter Raha’s Arrival Changed The Way She…

Alia Bhatt opened up about embracing motherhood and the changes it has brought in her life in a new interview. Alia welcomed her first baby, a daughter, with Ranbir Kapoor on November 6. They later revealed that they’ve named their daughter Raha. In an interview with Variety, Alia revealed motherhood has changed her perspective to life. READ MORE

Advertisement

Karawal Nagar-East Ward Result: BJP’s Shimla Devi Defeats AAP, Congress to Win in Riot-Affected Areas

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Shimla Devi on Wednesday proved exit polls wrong as she won from Ward No.241 Karawal Nagar-East (करावल नगर ईस्ट), which is reserved for women, in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections. Part of the North East Delhi district and Mustafabad Assembly constituency and North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi, Karawal Nagar had hit headlines in 2020 when riots over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) broke out in the area, leading to the death of 53 people. READ MORE

Advertisement

5 Destinations For A Lavish Christmas And New Year Celebration

Advertisement

All of us just love Christmas. The world comes together to celebrate with enthusiasm under a beautifully adorned tree. Reaching beyond the boundary of the religion and location, the entire world waits for this beautiful festival. As Christmas and New Year are approaching, you may be planning a fun-filling holiday to a beautiful destination. This time of the year is perfect to embark on a travel journey never taken before and relishing the best moments with your loved ones. READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here