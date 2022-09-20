News18 Evening Digest: ‘Will Upload Your Nudes If You Don’t Share Videos’: Was Chandigarh Student Blackmailed? and Other Stories

‘Will Upload Your Nudes If You Don’t Share Videos of Others’: Was Chandigarh Student Blackmailed?

Was a fourth accused, who is currently being questioned, blackmailing the arrested Chandigarh University student, saying he would upload her nudes online if she didn’t share videos of other women students from her hostel? The police are now probing this angle. READ MORE

More British-Era Honours, Symbols and Ceremonies May be Dropped as Army Tries to ‘Indianise’ Force

After the Navy adopted a new naval ensign earlier this month, dropping a colonial-era vestige of the Saint George’s Cross, the Army will also be reviewing a range of British-era practices that are still followed by the force, to see if they can be discarded, News18 has learnt. READ MORE

Kashmir Gets Film Theatres: How ‘Paradise on Earth’ is Becoming the ‘Promised Land’ | The Other Firsts

He also shared the government’s vision to establish similar multipurpose cinema halls in every district of the union territory under Mission Youth. Cinema halls in Anantnag, Srinagar, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Doda, Rajouri, Poonch, Kishtwar, and Reasi will be inaugurated soon. On September 20, Inox is going to start in Srinagar. READ MORE

Exclusive | Want It to be Known as Dravidian Model of Governance, Not Stalin’s Rule: Tamil Nadu CM

Idon’t want my tenure to be known as Stalin’s rule, but would rather have it be known as the Dravidian Model of Governance, DMK supremo and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin told News18 Tamil Nadu in an exclusive interview. READ MORE

Stubble Burning Woes: With Power in Punjab, How AAP Govt in Delhi Plans to Tackle Toxic Air

The stubble burning season is here in Punjab and Haryana and so is the fear of rising air pollution in Delhi-NCR. But, this year, the governments of Delhi, Punjab and Haryana have embarked on planning elaborate measures for tackling the issue in the ahead of winter. READ MORE

Priyanka Chopra Addresses UN General Assembly, Shares Pic with Malala Yousafzai, Amanda Gorman

Global star Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share a series of pictures and videos from her conference at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. The actor arrived in New York on Monday to attend the UNGA’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Moment, as the United Nations begins the UN High-Level Week. Along with the highlights, the UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador also penned a caption revealing more details about her conference at the UNGA. READ MORE

