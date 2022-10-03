News18 Evening Digest: With Light Combat Chopper 'Prachand', India's Firepower at China, Pak Borders Gets Big Boost and Other Stories

With Light Combat Chopper ‘Prachand’, India’s Firepower at China, Pak Borders Gets Big Boost

Adding a significant punch to its combat capability, the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Monday inducted its first batch of indigenously-made Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), named Prachand. READ MORE

Alarmed Over Bomb Threat, Iranian Plane Enroute China Seeks Landing in Delhi. India Gives 2 Options | Details

Abomb threat was reported over the Indian airspace onboard an Iranian passenger jet that was enroute China. According to sources, an alert was initially sounded and IAF Su-30 MKI fighter jets from Punjab and Jodhpur were scrambled to intercept the plane. READ MORE

Bypolls to be Held in 7 Assembly Seats Across Six States on Nov 3, Announces EC

Seven Assembly seats across six states will go to polls on November 3, as per the schedule announced by the Election Commission of India on Monday. The counting of votes will take place on November 6. READ MORE

Amit Shah Set for Second Visit to Bihar in 20 Days as BJP Eyes JP Narayan Legacy to Corner Lalu-Nitish

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit Bihar on October 11 to commemorate the birth anniversary of freedom fighter, socialist and anti-Emergency icon JP Narayan who became instrumental in toppling the Indira Gandhi government in 1977. During his visit, Shah will travel to Sitab Diara, the birthplace of JPN as the leader was popularly known. READ MORE

Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: ‘Evidence Collected by SIT So Far Matches Post-mortem Report’, Says DIG

The evidence collected by the SIT formed to probe the Ankita Bhandari murder case matches the post-mortem report, said deputy inspector general P Renuka Devi on Monday. She said the whole process of the post-mortem was recorded and doctors who conducted it also visited the crime scene and submitted a report. READ MORE

Gold Prices Spike Amid Festive Season: Check Gold Rates Today in Delhi, Mumbai And Other Cities

Gold prices in India maintained their upward trend and traded with gains on Monday. Gold futures rose to Rs 50,430 while recording a 0.47 per cent gain at 10:14 AM. Silver futures showed similar momentum and recorded a spike of 0.96 per cent to touch Rs 57,401. The prices of the precious metal will likely maintain their upward momentum in the domestic Indian market due to a spike in demand during Navratri and the festive season. The 22-carat gold traded at Rs 46,500 whereas the 24-carat variety of precious metal retailed at Rs 50,730 for the same quantity. Silver also rose by close to Rs 500 by yesterday’s level and traded at Rs 57,400 for a kilogram. READ MORE

‘Disappointing Adipurush’ Trends As Teaser Upsets All, Netizens Joke ‘Saif Playing Ravana or Khilji?’

The teaser of Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush was released at a mega event in Ayodhya on Sunday. However, it has left netizens disappointed and upset. Om Raut’s directorial, which will present Prabhas and Saif as Lord Ram and Ravana, is now getting trolled on social media for its ‘poor VFX’. READ MORE

