News18 Evening Digest: With Yediyurappa, Sonowal in Parl Board,BJP Strikes a Balance of Caste, Region, Power and Other Stories

With Yediyurappa, Sonowal in Parl Board, Fadnavis in CEC, BJP Strikes a Balance of Caste, Region, Power

With the inclusion of BS Yediyurappa, Sarbananda Sonowal and former Lok Sabha MP Satyanarayan Jatiya among others in its parliamentary board, the BJP has taken into account the caste and regional aspirations of the country amid forthcoming assembly and Lok Sabha elections. READ MORE

Jacqueline Fernandez: How Actor’s ‘Love Affair’ With Conman Landed Her in One of the Biggest Scams

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday named Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez as an accused in an over Rs 200 crore money laundering case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar and others. The 36-year-old ‘Vikrant Rona’ star has been questioned multiple times by the federal agency in the case. She was last grilled by the ED in June. In April this year, the ED attached assets worth Rs 7.27 crore belonging to Jacqueline in the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). READ MORE

After Puri’s Tweet, MHA Says No EWS Flats to Rohingyas; Refugees to be at Detention Centres till Deportation

The Union Home Ministry on Wednesday clarified that it has not given any directions to provide EWS flats to Rohingya refugees in New Delhi’s Bakkarwala and added that the “illegal foreigners will be kept in Detention Centre till their deportation." The ministry also proposed the Delhi government to shift the refugees to a new location and not declare the present location as a detention centre. READ MORE

Jacqueline Fernandez Extortion Case: Actress Drops Cryptic Post, Says ‘It Will All Be Okay’

Hours after Jacqueline Fernandez was named as an accused in Rs 215 crore extortion case by the Enforcement Directorate, the Bollywood actress took to social media to share a cryptic note. Jacqueline took to her Instagram stories and re-shared a post that talked about being powerful and strong. READ MORE

Exclusive | Traffickers, ‘Manufactured’ Family Tree & Fake Aadhaar: PFI’s New Modus Operandi Exposed

Close on the heels of Patna Police’s crackdown against the Popular Front of India (PFI), a new modus operandi for recruitment to the extremist organisation — which subverts the Aadhaar system of checks and balances — has emerged. READ MORE

Flipkart Fined Rs 1 Lakh by CCPA for Selling Substandard Products; Know Details

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) on Wednesday said it has imposed a penalty of Rs 1 lakh on e-commerce player Flipkart for allowing the sale of hundreds of substandard domestic pressure cookers on its platform, in violation to mandatory standards. READ MORE

