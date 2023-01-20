News18 Evening Digest: Woman Drags Man on Car's Bonnet For 1 Km in Bengaluru & Other Top Stories

WATCH: Woman Drags Man on Car’s Bonnet For 1 Km in Bengaluru; Both Arrested For This Reason

In yet another incident of road rage, a man was dragged for nearly 1 kilometers on the bonnet of a car in Bengaluru. In a purported video of the incident, the driver continues to drive the car despite a man clinging to the bonnet of the car. READ MORE

PM Modi’s Leadership Critical in a Fractured World, India Bright Spot Amid Global Crisis: WEF Founder

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership in a fractured world, the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab said India is a bright spot amid the global crisis and its G20 presidency comes at a crucial time. READ MORE

Jaishankar Takes Swipe at China, Assures Full Cooperation And Financial Help to Keep Sri Lanka Afloat

External affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar’s two-day visit to battered neighbour Sri Lanka has given new hope to the beleaguered President Ranil Wickremesinghe-led government. Jaishankar who arrived in Colombo via neighbouring Maldives on Thursday evening held a detailed discussion with Wickremesinghe, Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, Sri Lanka’s foreign minister Ali Sabry, former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, and top officials of India’s high commission on the island nation. READ MORE

Visions in Indian Wear; Millennials Bring Their A Game at the Ambani Gol Dhana Party

The young brigade of bollywood surely knows how to slay in the fashion game. All the young beauties namely, Jhanvi Kapoor, Alizeh Agnihotri, Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, Sara Ali Khan brought their A Game in the fashion space at the #GolDhana Ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Everyone went in for pastel shades and off white to white tones with jewelled embellishments and the classiest of handbags too. READ MORE

Google Parent Alphabet to Layoff 12,000 Employees Globally; Details

Google parent Alphabet on January 20 announced that it is planning to cut roughly 12,000 jobs or 6 per cent workforce worldwide, Bloomberg reported. READ MORE

