News18 Evening Digest: Work on to Ease Delhi Airport Bottlenecks, Says Scindia and Other Stories

Work on to Ease Delhi Airport Bottlenecks, Says Scindia, Modi, Rajnath, BJP CMs on Stage, Patel Sarkar 2.0 Takes Oath, and other news only on evening digest.

Work on to Ease Delhi Airport Bottlenecks, Says Scindia as Chaos Takes Sheen Off Holiday Cheer

For over three days, social media was flooded with pictures and videos of harassed passengers at Terminal 3 of the Delhi airport. With bottlenecks at entry gates, long queues and fights at the X-ray area for cabin baggage, missed flights and harassed passengers, the government could no longer remain silent. READ MORE

Bhupendra Patel Swearing-in LIVE Updates: Modi, Rajnath, BJP CMs on Stage, Patel Sarkar 2.0 Takes Oath

Bhupendra Patel was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Gujarat on Monday. BJP stalwarts from across the country have been pouring into PM Modi’s home state for the ceremony. Several cabinet ministers and MoS were also sworn-in at the ceremony. READ MORE

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari Spark Dating Rumours Once Again As They Attend Same Concert

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari have sparked dating rumours once again. The two starkids, who are also good friends, recently attended American rapper Post Malone’s concert at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Race Course. Even though they were not snapped together, the pictures that Orhan Awatramani shared online revealed that Palak and Ibrahim also attended the concert. Among others, Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty and Ajay Devgn’s nephew Daanish Gandhi were also seen in the pictures. READ MORE

‘Welcome to Hell’: Why Delhi Airport’s T3 Has Become Nightmare & What’s the Solution? EXPLAINED

This is what air travellers have been facing for the past few weeks at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport’s Terminal-3. Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital is the country’s largest airport. It has three terminals — T1, T2 and T3. All international flights and some domestic services operate from T3. READ MORE

Russia Backs India’s UNSC Permanent Membership Bid, Says Nation Has ‘Vast Diplomatic Experience’

Russia backed India for permanent membership at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) at the Primakov Readings International Forum in Moscow earlier this week. Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said India added value to the UNSC with its stance on global and regional issues. READ MORE

Ram Charan and Wife Upasana Expecting First Baby, Chiranjeevi Confirms Pregnancy News

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana are expecting their first baby. The news was confirmed by Chiranjeevi on Twitter on Monday afternoon. In a post on Twitter, the Telugu superstar wrote, “With the blessings of Shri Hanuman ji. We are delighted to share that Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love & gratitude, Surekha and Chiranjeevi Konidela; Shobana and Anil Kamineni." READ MORE

