News18 Evening Digest: Yogi Sworn in as UP CM for Second Term; NSA Doval Responds to China's Invitation and Other Stories

Yogi Adityanath Oath-taking LIVE Updates: Yogi Sworn in as UP CM for Second Term; KP Maurya, Brajesh Pathak Take Oath as Deputies

Chief minister-designate Yogi Adityanath has arrived at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium for his oath-taking ceremony, where he will be sworn in for a second consecutive term. Defence minister Rajnath Singh, Haryana CM ML Khattar, Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur and others also present. READ MORE

​‘I’m a Trained Dancer Too; Cop Acted in Excess’: Kerala Judge Who Stopped Mohiniyattam Performance

Expressing his displeasure over the protest by lawyers, Justice Kalam Pasha, the Kerala district judge who hit the headlines for allegedly stopping a Mohinyiattam programme, blamed Palakkad deputy superintendent of police P C Haridas in his clarification to the Bar Association, adding that he, too, was a “trained dancer and fond of art". READ MORE

‘Could Visit After Immediate Issues Resolved’: NSA Doval Responds to China’s Invitation

India could visit China after “immediate issues" are resolved “successfully", national security adviser Ajit Doval reportedly told Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi on Friday in Delhi. This came after Beijing invited NSA to visit their nation. The immediate issues that Doval highlighted included the military standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. READ MORE

As CBI Probe Ordered into Bogtui Village Violence, Runaway Residents Relieved, Some Thank Mamata

When the news of a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) being announced into this week’s violence reached West Bengal’s Rampurhat area, there wasn’t much of a reaction. That’s because many of the locals have left and are unwilling to return. READ MORE

First Photo to Title, How Rajamouli, NTR Jr, Ram Charan Came Together For RRR

On November 18, 2017, director SS Rajamouli shared a photograph in which he was seen with NTR Jr and Ram Charan. Fans went into overdrive, speculating the kind of films the three were coming together for. Fast-forward to 2022, RRR hit the theatres finally to a rousing welcome from the fans. READ MORE

The Kashmir Files’ Vivek Agnihotri Thanks MP CM For His Help To Build Genocide Museum

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s cinematic marvel The Kashmir Files is a blockbuster hit. The Anupam Kher starrer has created history at the box office and it has emerged as one of the highest grosser in recent time. The plot of Vivek’s film is a true story of the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits who faced exodus in the 1990s. The film’s director took a step ahead to bring the atrocities faced by Kashmiri Pandits. On Friday, Vivek Agnihotri, during his meeting with Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan proposed the establishment of a Genocide Museum in Bhopal. READ MORE

