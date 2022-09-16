News18 Evening Digest: You First, Says Hardeep Singh Puri on Oppn's 'Raj Bhavans to Kartavya Bhavans' Joke and Other Stories

Exclusive Interview | You First, Says Hardeep Singh Puri on Oppn’s ‘Raj Bhavans to Kartavya Bhavans’ Joke

The opposition parties can consider renaming Raj Bhavans as Kartavya Bhavans in states they rule, Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has said, retorting to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and TMC leader Mahua Moitra’s jibes on rechristening of the Rajpath. READ MORE

Southern Slice | ‘Namma’ Bengaluru Has Tech & Tools to Prevent Redux of Sept Floods. All It Needs Now is Will

“We have clearly lost respect for nature’s line and contours. Nature has a contour by which the water flows from high terrains to the lower terrain. When you try to interfere with nature, it will strike back. I almost feel that the rains these days have a sense of fury. When I was young, I used to love to hear the pitter-patter of the rains and thoroughly enjoyed it. As I grow older, I am seeing fury and in a way, nature telling us that we are messing up with what she has left for us," — this was what urbanist and civic evangelist Ravi Chander told me when we were discussing the recent Bengaluru floods. READ MORE

Advertisement

Not Just Cheetahs, Real Game Changer Coming on PM Modi’s Birthday is National Logistics Policy

The cheetahs coming from Namibia could hog all the attention on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on Saturday (September 17). But the more significant event could be later that evening when Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils the National Logistics Policy of the country that aims to reduce logistics cost to 8% of the GDP. READ MORE

Gautam Adani Becomes 2nd Richest Person In World, Leaves Behind Jeff Bezos; Details Here

Advertisement

Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani has now become the world’s second-richest person. According to Forbes Real-Time Billionaires List, Adani’s net worth stands at $155.7 billion as of September 16, 2022, leaving behind Amazon’s Jeff Bezos. Adani is now only behind Tesla’s Elon Musk, who remains the world’s richest man with $273.5 billion net worth. READ MORE

No Human Settlements, Thriving Prey Base & Co-Existence: Why Kuno Was Picked as Home for African Cheetahs

Advertisement

Stretching up to 748 square kilometres in the vast forest landscape of Madhya Pradesh, Kuno Palpur National Park is set to be the new home of the eight African Cheetahs when they land in India on Saturday. Devoid of any human settlements, the region is very close to the Sal forests of Koriya, now in Chhattisgarh, where the native Asiatic Cheetah was perhaps last spotted almost 70 years ago. READ MORE

Ali Asgar Hasn’t Met Kapil Sharma Since Comedy Nights Exit, Says ‘Maine Kabhi Socha Nahi…’ | Exclusive

Advertisement

It has been five years since Ali Asgar parted ways with Kapil Sharma’s hit comedy show, Comedy Nights With Kapil. The show had helped cement his role as Dadi on the small screen. While Ali continues to recreate different versions of the character on television, the latest being Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, fans still miss his camaraderie with Kapil Sharma on screen. News18 recently caught up with the actor and asked him if he was still open to reuniting with Kapil for his comedy show. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here