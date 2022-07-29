News18 Ground Report | Anger, Quest for Justice Engulf Dakshina Kannada after BJP Youth Worker's Murder

A photo of Praveen Nettaru placed on a chair with a yellow garland sits right below a host of trophies and a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as people in the slain BJP youth wing worker’s house try to pick up the pieces of their lives.

“Let my son’s death be the last one in this region. His death should not go in vain. With folded hands, we seek justice for our son, and please ensure the killers do not go scot-free. We have endured much as parents and we only wish now the government tracks down Praveen’s killers and gives them the strictest punishment," said a distraught Shekhar Poojary, father of Praveen, when chief minister Basavaraj Bommai visited their humble home.

Advertisement

Speaking to News18, Praveen’s mother Rathnavathi said, “The people behind my son’s murder should be punished; whoever did this must be hanged."

‘KILLERS WILL BE BOOKED SOON’

Bommai assured the family that the police will leave no stone unturned. Praveen’s mother said that she would bear this loss but only if justice is delivered, the chief minister told the media, but the family could not hold back its anger and stopped the CM in his tracks just as he was leaving the area.

Amid slogans being raised of “Nyaya beku" (We want justice), Bommai was forced to convince the locals present near Praveen’s house that the administration will not rest until the real killers are arrested.

Advertisement

“Look at the place just behind the house. That is where Praveen has been kept now. It was the place where he wanted to build a bigger house for his family," said a neighbour, pointing to a levelled piece of land.

Advertisement

Another neighbour, Sharan who had been standing by the house despite the humidity and rainfall, walked up and told News18 that the father and son were very close and Praveen would always take his father around on his two-wheeler. “He would drop him at a shop and bring him back and both of them adored each other. It was such a lovely bond to see. Today, they have lost their only son. We feel the pain as well as he would always be ready to help," he said.

Advertisement

As the police continue to investigate the killing of Praveen, they have arrested two persons: Zakir (29) from Savanoor in Haveri district and Mohammed Shafiq (27) from Bellare, Dakshina Kannada. But their role in the killing is still being ascertained.

A senior police officer told this reporter that while the two who have been arrested certainly have a part to play in the attack, they are yet to find the person(s) who hacked Praveen to death.

JEALOUSY FACTOR

News18 has learnt that the police have found a personal connection between one of the accused, Shafiq, and Praveen. At the chicken shop that Praveen set up about 18 months ago, Shafiq’s father Ibrahim worked for a few months.

“I had to leave the shop after three months as my eyesight was affected and I could not continue. I began to do odd jobs as a painter," said Ibrahim to News18.

While Ibrahim’s wife Anshifa accepts that her husband is the local area resident of the Popular Front of India (PFI), she clarifies that they had no enmity with Praveen and their family was being targeted only because they were Muslims.

“My son (Shafiq) would meet Praveen every day and they would speak like friends. The police came and took our son away saying he was behind the murder. It’s not true at all," said Anshifa to this reporter.

Another local BJYM leader from Puttur told News18 that Shafiq had been angry that his father had lost his job in the chicken shop and, since he knew Praveen well, it was easy for the assailants to track his movement each day to find the opportune moment and kill him.

“Praveen was being followed. He told us and the police as well. But no heed was paid to his statement. This is complete inaction by the police. When he told the police that he suspected he was being followed, the local cops told him that they had a list of other leaders who were on the radar of being attacked after Masood’s killing and he was not one of them," the BJYM leader said.

Also, a lot of local Muslim traders were jealous of Praveen when he set up his chicken shop, some say. The issue of jhatka and halal meat had just been escalating and many Hindus had turned to Praveen’s shop for their meat. This had angered some of the local traders, said Sanjay, a friend of Praveen and a member of the local BJP unit.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party in Karnataka has blamed the Congress government (2013-2018) for emboldening the PFI after having withdrawn cases against activists of the group, Bommai now says that he is ready to implement an Uttar Pradesh style of governance if it would curb the activities of such “terror" organisations.

SPECIAL ATS TO TACKLE GROUPS LIKE PFI

In order to tackle this, Karnataka will now get a specialised squad, which will comprise commandos who have been specially trained to handle criminal activities by terror-related organisations.

This will be a very special elite class of officers who will work on weeding out organisations like the PFI and other such linked organisations from the state, say officials. There are several such successful programmes and special forces in other states that have effectively tackled crime, like the Maharashtra ATS, the Telangana Greyhounds, etc.

“This special ATS will also be designed with the help of the best minds and police officers and would not be part of the existing system. The successful models of special task forces in the country and abroad will be studied in detail and a plan for the specialised team will be drawn soon," explained a highly placed police official on condition of anonymity.

The special ATS will have the best of training and best of officers on the job, he added. “Setting up a team is easy, making it operate effectively with the best results is what should be aimed at. It should not become a place to send officers on punishment duty or as a retirement plan. It should set an example and weed out the bad effectively," the official said.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here