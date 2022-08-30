News18 Impact: CM Stalin Meets 9-Year-Old Girl Who Underwent Facial Reconstructive Surgery in Chennai

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin met nine-year-old Dhanya, who underwent facial surgery at a private hospital, and inquired about her well-being. The girl was transferred from the ICU to the general ward on August 29, five days after the surgery, the hospital management said.

Dhanya, who suffered from a rare facial deformity, received help from the Tiruvallur District Collector, while a team of doctors along with revenue department officials went in person to collect details of the child mid-August and took steps for immediate medical treatment to get a facial reconstructive surgery.

When News18 Tamil Nadu had earlier reported that Dhanya was suffering from a rare type of facial deformity, the district medical team including Tiruvallur District Collector Alby John Varghese visited and conducted a medical examination on the child. Varghese said the district administration would help the child with future assistance. Following this, Dhanya was admitted as an in-patient at Saveetha Hospital in Thandalam on August 16.

Numerous tests, including CT and MRI scans, were performed on the child. On August 23, a nine-hour surgery was carried out, while the hospital notified that the procedure was successful. Following which, CM Stalin got in touch with the girl’s mother to find out how she was doing. Moreover, Stalin pledged to meet the girl in person.

After the cabinet meeting on August 29, Stalin visited the private hospital where the girl was admitted. He was accompanied by minister Duraimurugan and others.

Dhanya’s family had earlier told News18, like other children, she grew normally until the age of 3. Then her life turned upside down by a cane spot that appeared on her face. Her parents initially believed it to be a typical blood clot.

Dhanya has been receiving continuous treatment at more than six hospitals, including Children’s Hospital in Egmore, since 2017. Yet her condition did not improve. Thus, her parents took loans beyond their means and took another medical treatment. As days went by, Dhanya’s face began to disintegrate on one side of her right eye, jaw and lip. Doctors said the syndrome is rare, occurring in about one in seven lakh individuals.

According to Dhanya’s parents, the teachers, who are supposed to be giving advice and love to students, had isolated their daughter because of her shortcomings.

Further, Dhanya’s mother claimed that though they sought therapy from children’s hospital and many private hospitals, the problem persisted. She also said Dhanya’s education has been severely impacted by this alteration in her appearance.

Moreover, the child had earlier said she feels lonely in school and, as a result, she despises even going there. “My classmates refuse to sit with me in the class, they don’t even come to eat and play with me," the nine-year-girl had said.

The child has made a public allegation that she was humiliated in front of everyone and denied permission to compete in a dancing competition on the Independence day. Due to this, she expressed her anguish that she will not attend the school unless her face is completely healed.

