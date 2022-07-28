News18 India Beats Competitors Aaj Tak, India TV, Claims Top Spot in Week 29 Ratings Chart

News18 India has become the numero uno channel, beating competitors Aaj Tak and India TV, in the rolling week 29. The channel gained 0.4% relative share this week and is sitting at the top of the pecking order with 12.4% relative share.

Aaj Tak is at the second spot with 12.3% relative share, followed by India TV at No. 3 with 12.1% of relative share this week.

At No. 4, Republic Bharat recorded 11.5% relative share. The relative share of TV9 Bharatvarsh stabilised at 9.2% and the channel held No. 5 position.

The channel’s focus on content and programme strategy in the last few months also seems to be paying dividends as News18 India was ahead of its rivals even in prime time with a market share of 13%. Due to its push — also in the marketing sector — the channel has been well received not only on TV but also among the digital audience.

Karan Abhishek Singh, CEO of Network18’s Hindi Cluster, said: “We are grateful to our viewers for liking News18 India and making it the number one channel in the country. We think this is a testament to the quality of our journalism and our team. We really cannot be compared with anyone in terms of content and news format. We have the best prime time shows and capable anchors in the news world. Our shows are for everyone. We cover a wide range of news and bring it to our audience in simple language. This result means a lot to the audience as well as News18 India."

