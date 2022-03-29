News19 Evening Digest: Massive Fire Engulfs Sariska Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan, IAF Choppers Join to Tame Blaze and Other Stories

Massive Fire Engulfs Sariska Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan, IAF Choppers Join to Tame Blaze

Amassive fire has spread over 10 sq km, which is equal to 1,800 football fields, at Sariska Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan’s Alwar district, officials said on Tuesday. Two helicopters deployed by the Indian Air Force have also joined the district administration in controlling the fire. READ MORE

Yogi Cabinet 2022: BJP is Banking on These Key Ministers to Secure UP in 2024 Polls

The cabinet portfolios in the new Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh have been allocated to a mix of young, new and experienced hands with an eye on the Lok Sabha elections of 2024. READ MORE

Ukraine-Russia War LIVE Updates: Russia Says it will ‘Significantly Reduce’ Military Activity Near Kyiv, Chernihiv

Russia said it will significantly reduce military activity in Ukrainian capital Kyiv and the northern city of Chernihiv, as conflict talks between the two sides came to an end in Istanbul on Tuesday. “We are taking [these] two steps to de-escalate the conflict," said Moscow’s head negotiator Vladimir Medinsky after the meeting. READ MORE

Assam, Meghalaya Sign Deal in Delhi to Resolve Inter-State Border Row; CM Himanta Says ‘Historic Day’

To end their 50-year-old boundary discord, the Assam and Meghalaya governments on Tuesday signed a historic agreement in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the MHA office in New Delhi. READ MORE

RRR: SS Rajamouli Talks About Ram Charan’s Introduction Scene in Film and His Biggest Fear

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus is breaking records with each passing day. The film has won people’s hearts with its cinematography and epic storyline. While each sequence in the film has been co-ordinated aptly, Ram Charan’s introduction scene has become a highlight of the film. In a recent interaction, filmmaker SS Rajamouli spilled the beans on Ram Charan’s entry scene and revealed his biggest fear during the shooting of the sequence. READ MORE

Miley Cyrus Calls Her Marriage With Liam Hemsworth a ‘Disaster’ While Getting Gay Couple Engaged

Miley Cyrus recently opened up about her marriage to actor Liam Hemsworth and termed it a ‘disaster.’ According to Daily Mail, the pop star brought a gay couple on stage for their proposal during her performance at the Lollapalooza festival in Brazil. It was there when she mentioned her marriage to Chris Hemsworth’s brother. READ MORE

