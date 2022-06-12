Next 25 Years Crucial, 2047 Should Bring Proud Moments for Youth, Says FM Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said “together we should create such an environment in the next 25 years, when India will complete 100 years of independence in 2047, that our children and youth should be proud of".

“For ‘Amrit Kaal’ we will have to work together, when it is 100 years in 2047 for our youth, for our children creates an environment of which they should be proud of," Sitharaman said after inaugurating ‘Dharohar’, National Museum of Customs and GST in Panaji.

Built by the Portuguese, this blue building was the Customs office under their rule. It was the headquarters of Goa’s Indian Customs and Central Excise Department after liberation.

Comic books, digital games and other digital modes to educate people about GST were launched on the occasion.

“All of us will have to be together in building a nation. You have comic books, you have digital things to educate people. Comic books, drawing from children’s artwork, give a message to children as well as wardens. This is motivating and inspiring for me," she said.

“Can the ministry otherwise sit and work on budget, sometimes can’t be so interesting, has come up with so many different ways of speaking about how this ministry actually has been serving the people and empowering the role of gadgets," Sitharaman said.

She said that her ministry contributes to nation buildings.

