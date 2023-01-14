'Next Makar Sankranti' as Deadline, 50% Work of Ram Mandir Done | Tracking Progress in Visuals

Reviewing the progress work at the religious site in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary said “a New Ayodhya will take shape in coming days". His comments come a day after Ram Mandir trust secretary Champat Rai said the construction of Ram temple has reached the halfway stage and the sanctum sanctorum will be ready to place the idol by next year’s ‘Makar Sankranti’.

“Today the whole country is celebrating Lohri — the sun entering ‘Makar Rashi’. We have achieved more than half of our goal of building the Ram temple. As the sun enters ‘Makar Rashi’ in 2024, Lord Rama will sit in his original sanctum sanctorum," Champat Rai was quoted as saying to PTI.

During the review meeting, UP Chief secretary suggested suggested the divisional commissioner and district magistrate, Ayodhya, to install an escalator or a lift for the devotees at Hanumangarhi so the elderly and differently-abled people do not face any kind of inconvenience, the release said.

He specifically asked for setting up benches for the devotees on Panchkoshi Marg, Chaudah Kosi Marg routes and asked for special efforts to ensure that there is no encroachment on the roads.

A New Ayodhya

“A new Ayodhya will take shape in the coming days. People from not only from India but also from abroad will come to see Ayodhya. We have to develop Ayodhya based on the character and ideals of Lord Rama of Ramayana. For this, suggestions of experts should be taken wherever necessary," he told the officials.

He also ordered a timely payment of compensation to the people affected by the construction works, the release said.

51 per cent of Janmabhoomi Path Work Complete

It was also informed in the meeting that 51 percent of Janmabhoomi Path (Sugriva Fort to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Marg) has been completed and the remaining work is in progress.

For Bhakti Path (Shringar Haat to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Marg), the land purchase and rehabilitation work has been completed, he said.

Compensation Given To Affected Shops

Compensation has been given to 350 affected shops, and after completing the demolition work, the civil work has been started, the meeting was informed.

“Apart from this, the process of demolition of the buildings situated on the acquired land for Ram Path is in progress. Against 2196 affected shopkeepers, 2130 shopkeepers have been paid for resettlement and rehabilitation," the release added.

On Ram Temple Construction

Work on the ground floor has reached the halfway point. It is believed that the ground floor of the sanctum sanctorum will be completed by August. The construction of a 21-ft high plinth or the temple floor has already been completed, Rai said.

A layer of stones have been placed at a height of 11 feet. Eight layers of stones have been carved for the temple and 5-ft granite stones installed all around to strengthen the temple’s foundations.

The ground floor of the sanctum sanctorum will include 170 pillars.

On Friday, a day before Makar Sankranti, the Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust allowed access to journalists to observe the progress of construction.

According to the engineers involved, the sanctum sanctorum will be finished by next January.

Two architects — CB Sompura and Jai Karthik — are involved in temple design. So far, more than 45 per cent of the construction has been done, Project Manager Jagdish Afley said.

Ground Floor To Be Complete By 2024

The ground and first floors are likely to be completed by January 2024. However, it will take at least another five months to reach the top, he added.

Construction of the ‘Kalyan Mandap’, ‘Anushthan Mandap’ and Devotee Facilitation Centre are yet to be completed.

