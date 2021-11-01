Nexus of Northeast Insurgents and Drug Traffickers Spreading Narco-terrorism in India, Says Assam Police

During a face-off with a drug trafficking gang on October 25, an Assam police team led by additional superintendent Dhruba Borah arrested an insurgent in Nagaon district of Assam, which subsequently unearthed a connection between an extremist group of north-east India and narcotics smuggling in the state.

The nabbed insurgent, RK Hopingson, sustained a bullet injury and authorities caught him with drugs worth Rs 2 crore. According to the police report, Hopingson belonged to the Naga insurgent group NSCN (IM) and his rank was deputy kilonser (deputy minister). He has revealed many sensational details about drug smuggling, which he has confessed to being a part of since 2012, officials say.

>ALSO READ | EXPLAINED: What Substance Of NDPS Act Means For Fight Against Drug Use In India

Advertisement

“As said by Assam chief minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, it is now proven that the Naga insurgent group is actively involved in drug smuggling with the details we got from Hopingson after his arrest," Nagaon SP Anand Mishra told News18.

An intelligence report earlier had mentioned that north-east India and Bangladesh are facing a threat of narco-terrorism as drug smugglers have changed their routes for shipping and dealing. The insurgent leaders involved in the syndicate have been using the Indo-Bangladesh border in their recent trades, as per the report.

The term ‘Golden Triangle’ is often used in drug smuggling across north-east India. This basically represents the region coinciding with Myanmar, Laos and Thailand, known as one of the oldest and most notorious routes for narcotics supply to Europe and other parts of the world. This infamous area is also known as the main opium-producing region of Southeast Asia. India’s north-eastern states Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh share borders with Myanmar. This Indo-Myanmar border that stretches to some 1,643 km is said to be the transit point for drug smuggling into the north-eastern part of the country.

This region is a prime concern for Assam and the whole country as on daily basis drugs worth crores of rupees are getting pushed into Assam and other parts of the country, crippling the next generation, officials say. A lot of China and Pakistan-based agencies allegedly are a part of the syndicate trying to smuggle drugs into India.

After Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma took charge, the state declared a war against drugs and the police got a free hand in dealing with the menace, say officials. Despite getting criticised often for an “encounter culture", Assam police have so far seized narcotics worth several crores and unearthed sensational details of drug deals going on in or through the state.

Nagaon SP Anand Mishra told News18 that drugs are distributed in the pattern of a waterfall. At first, drugs worth hundreds of crores are smuggled from Myanmar, and afterwards various agents in Dimapur are each given consignments worth Rs 2 crore to 5 crore to distribute in various districts of Assam. These are then further divided and distributed among dealers in the state to spread the business in different places. Because of these micro-operations, the police face a lot of challenges in busting drug cartels. Besides, to deceive authorities, the drug smugglers use different and unusual means of transport like vehicle engines, bumpers, tires, etc, to move the contraband. Taking another precautionary step, Dimapur drug traffickers use fake names while communicating with the dealers in Assam. Assam police have also found that the drug smugglers opt for one-time use of SIM cards to avoid getting caught.

Advertisement

Several kilometres of the Indo-Myanmar border are still open and international drug dealers based in Myanmar are taking advantage of this area to sneak narcotics into India, say officials. Through this open border, drugs worth several hundred crores are smuggled on a regular basis from Myanmar, and from there NSCN (IM) pushes the trade across Assam and India. Sources say the insurgent group receives huge funds from other countries for spreading the drug menace in India.

Advertisement

>ALSO READ | Drug Runners’ Dry Run at Mundra Port in June Before September Bust Helped DRI Identify Runners, Payment: Report

Advertisement

Many drug lords based in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata have reportedly invested huge funds in the operations through the ‘Golden Triangle’. Earlier Afghanistan was said to be the biggest source of drugs, but since the distance with Myanmar via the NE border is shorter, the drug traders have created a stronger network with the help of insurgent groups and other dealers based in different parts of the country. As per a report prepared by security and intelligence organisations, the new wave of narco-terrorism is also seeing the involvement of Islamic student organisations. All this has made the task of completely wiping out the drug empire very challenging for Assam police despite putting their best foot forward.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.