NHRC Notice to Delhi Govt, Police Chief Over Death of Four Men in Sewer Line

The NHRC on Wednesday issued a notice to the Delhi government and the city's police chief over death of four men after they got trapped inside a sewer in northwest Delhi's Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar area in Rohini. Issuing the notice, the commission expressed concern that despite there being laws, Supreme Court judgments and its own interventions to provide safety equipment to such workers, "poor people are dying while working in sewer lines, which is completely unwarranted".

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in a statement said it "has taken suo-motu cognisance of media reports that four persons died in a sewage line in Rohini area of Delhi". "Reportedly, they were trapped on March 29, 2022, and efforts were on to pull them out safe. However, today morning only their dead bodies could be recovered. The victims included three line workers of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) and the fourth, an auto-rickshaw driver, who had gone inside the sewage line to rescue them," it said.

The commission has issued notices to the Delhi chief secretary, commissioner of Police, and the chairman of the MTNL, seeking a detailed report "within four weeks", including action against the responsible officers and relief or rehabilitation provided to the next of kin of the deceased. According to media reports, the workers were contractual staff of MTNL and were carrying out line work when they fell into the sewer line at Main Bawana Road. They were not wearing any protective gear, it said.

Four men who were trapped inside a sewer in northwest Delhi's Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar area have died and their bodies were pulled out early Wednesday morning following an overnight rescue operation, officials said. Of the four, three men were private contractual employees who were working on MTNL lines at the time of the incident on Tuesday afternoon, police said. The fourth is a rickshaw puller who had tried to save the three workers but also got trapped in the sewer.

The rescue operation started after the Samaypur Badli police station got information about the incident around 6.30 pm on Tuesday. Apart from the police, fire department officials and a team of the National Disaster Response Force were also part of the rescue effort.

