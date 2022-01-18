NIA Announces Rs 10 Lakh Bounty on Khalistani Terrorist Multani Linked to Ludhiana Blast Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has announced a Rs 10 lakh reward on Khalistani terrorist Jaswinder Singh Multani, who has been linked to the recent Ludhiana court blast and attempts to foment trouble in poll-bound Punjab.

The blast at the Ludhiana court had killed one person​ and injured at least five others. The initial probe indicates that the attack was carried out by Pakistan-based terror outfits through local gangsters, sources had earlier told CNN-News18.

The NIA registered a case against Multani last month under sections 10,13, 17, 18 and 18B of the UAPA for terror financing and conspiracy, section 121 of the IPC for waging war against India, and 120B IPC for criminal conspiracy. following orders from the ministry of home affairs.

Multani was arrested last month by German police and later released. He is closely associated with the banned outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) that promotes separatist activities. He was residing in Erfurt, Germany.

Founded in 2007, Sikhs for Justice is a primarily US-based organisation that has been demanding a separate homeland for Sikhs in Punjab, dubbed “Khalistan". The outfit was banned by the Indian government in 2019 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for promoting secession and violent militancy in Punjab.

CNN-News18 through a series of reports exposed Multani’s aim to cause large-scale disturbance in poll-bound Punjab in cahoots with Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI and also released audio chatters revealing his plans.

Multani recently came to notice in arranging and sending weapons consignments comprising explosives, hand grenades, etc, into Punjab from across the border with the help of his Pakistan-based operatives and arms smugglers.

According to recent inputs, he was planning to send explosive material from Pakistan for Punjab-based operatives to carry out terrorist activities. He is closely connected with Khalistani leaders like Hardeep Singh Nijjer, Paramjit Singh Pamma, Sabi Singh, Kulwant Singh Mothada and others, say sources.

