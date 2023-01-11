NIA Arrests Two More Terror Operatives in Shivamogga Islamic State Conspiracy Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested two more Islamic State (IS) operatives for hatching a conspiracy to further the activities of the terror organisation in India.

The accused were identified as Mazin Abdul Rahman from Mangaluru and Nadeem Ahmed KA from Davanagere.

The case is related to a conspiracy hatched by the accused to further the terror activities of the Islamic State, a banned terrorist organisation, and to endanger the unity, security and sovereignty of the country.

Investigations revealed that another accused in the case, Maaz Muneer, had radicalised and recruited Rahman while accused Syed Yasin radicalised and recruited Nadeem KA for furthering the terror activities of Islamic State in India.

The accused recced and attempted/committed acts of sabotage/arson as part of a larger conspiracy to further the activities of Islamic State. Four other accused have been arrested in the case earlier.

The case was initially registered on September 19 last year at Shivamogga Rural Police Station in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district and was re-registered by the NIA on November 4 last year.

