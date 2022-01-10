NIA Charge Sheet Against 4 Bangladeshis, 1 Indian Operative of JMB for Radicalising Muslim Youth

The NIA has filed a charge sheet against four Bangladeshi and an Indian operative of the proscribed Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh for their alleged involvement in radicalising Muslim youth and their recruitment by JMB/AQIS (al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent), an official said on Monday. Najiur Rahman Pavel, Mikail Khan, Rabiul Islam and Mohammad Abdul Mannan Bachu, all Bangladeshi nationals, have been named in the charge sheet along with Lalu Sen, a resident of West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas, the official said.

The Bangladeshis have been booked under relevant sections of the IPC, the UAPA, the Foreigners Act and the Passport Act, the NIA official said. The case pertains to a criminal conspiracy by three Bangladeshi nationals who had illegally entered India along with their associates of JMB/AQIS, to recruit, motivate Muslim youth to establish a ‘Caliphate’ and for the furtherance of terrorist activities in India and Bangladesh, the official said.

The four Bangladeshi and the Indian accused were actively involved in establishing JMB/AQIS module and had conspired to propagate its ideology and execute terror activities in India, the NIA official said. They had received funds from Bangladesh through ‘hawala channels’ and also fraudulently obtained Indian identity documents, to evade detection, the official said, adding that further probe into the case is underway.

